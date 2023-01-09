Baloch political heavyweights ‘turn’ Jiyalas after meeting Zardari

QUETTA/KARACHI: Several political leaders from Balochistan including federal and provincial minister on Sunday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in a meeting with the party’s co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi.

Those who joined the PPP included former federal minister Sardar Fateh Mohammed Husni, former provincial ministers – Nawabzada Gazin Marri and Tahir Mahmood, Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, Mir Farid Raisani, Mir Abdullah Rahaija, and Mir Allah Bux Rind.

کراچی: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹرینز کے صدر آصف علی زرداری سے ملاقات کے بعد بلوچستان کے اہم سیاسی رہنما پی پی پی میں شامل سابق صدر مملکت آصف علی زرداری سے ملاقات کے بعد سابق وفاقی وزیر سردار فتح محمد حسنی، سابق صوبائی وزراء نوابزادہ گزین مری اور طاہر محمود پی پی پی میں شامل pic.twitter.com/4fh7ymoYwb — PPP Baluchistan (@PPPBaluchistan) January 8, 2023

Speaking to the politicians, the former president said that PPP had been struggling hard for the rights of Balochistan as his party had historical links with the province. Congratulating the newly-joined party members, Zardari said that PPP was the “strongest actor” in the politics of Balochistan, and it would never compromise on the rights of the people of Balochistan.

After meeting with the President of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians @AAliZardari, the main political leader of Balochistan joined PPP After meeting with President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari, former federal minister Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassni, Umair Hassani joined the PPP. pic.twitter.com/3PEom5Vi3v — PPP Baluchistan (@PPPBaluchistan) January 8, 2023

Last week, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders quit the ruling party in Balochistan and joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The announcement was made after Balochistan’s members of provincial assembly—Saleem Khosa, Zahoor Buledi and Arif Muhammad Hasani met with Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Other BAP leaders including: Haji Malik Shah Gorej, Mir Wali Muhammad, Mir Asghar Rind, Mir Faiq Jamali, Sardarzada Faisal Jamali, and Agha Shakeel Durrani were also present in the meeting.

The development came as the PTI chief alleged that the establishment was involved in ‘political engineering’ to weaken his party in a bid to install a ‘weak’ government in the country.

“Unfortunately, we have not learnt any lesson from the past as political engineering is still undergoing. MQM is being merged, BAP is being pushed into PPP, and efforts are being made to strengthen PPP in South Punjab,” he said while addressing a PTI women workers’ convention in Karachi via video link on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the PPP has rejected rumours about the party being “vigorously involved” in creating a forward bloc in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by reaching out to its defecting lawmakers in south Punjab, calling them “false”.

Political, tribal leaders greeted over joining PPP

PPP Balochistan Women’s Wing Vice President Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali congratulated the political and tribal leaders for joining the Pakistan People’s Party.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Focal Person Workers Welfare Board Schools Mah Jabeen said that Pakistan People’s Party believed in serving of people, therefore political and tribal personalities were joining Pakistan People’s Party.

She said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari were carrying forward the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.