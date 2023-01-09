PTI looking forward to mend ties with establishment: Fawad

JEHLUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday his party was looking forward to restoring ties with the establishment.

The former federal minister was addressing the media in his hometown, where he voiced his opinions on different issues, including the matter of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s vote of confidence. He made it clear to the PTI s dissident lawmakers, adding that the PTI will have no problem if the party s defectors form their own parties.

Taking about the number games in the PA, Mr. Chaudhry claimed that the PTI’s number games ahead of CM Elahi’s vote of confidence were complete, adding that the party was eyeing January 11 to deal with the matter in the PA.

Schooling the coalition government, Mr. Chaudhry said the coalition government had no plan to deliver for the country, adding that the rulers were now eyeing to get financial aid from friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

Underscoring the issue of inflation, Mr. Chaudhry said the ongoing week witnessed a back-breaking inflation of up to 31 percent, adding that there was also an expectation of the inflation getting increased by another three per cent.

Complimenting his own party, Mr. Chaudhry claimed the country was not suffering from incitement because of the PTI’s leadership, adding that there was a fear of incitement if the masses poured onto the streets without the leadership.