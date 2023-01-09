Grenade lobbed at hujra of PTI MNA in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member National Assembly Nasir Khan Musazai’s hujra was attacked with a hand grenade here on Sunday, the police confirmed.

“Fortunately, I am in Islamabad and there is no casualty due to the grenade attack,” Musazai told media and said that unknown men lobbed a hand grenade at his hujra adjacent to his home in Peshawar.

In the wake of his critical stance towards the PTI earlier this week, the lawmaker claimed receiving a “threat alert” from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

“KP CM Mahmood Khan informed me regarding a threat alert on WhatsApp two days ago. He told me to quit politics and save myself,” he told Geo News, adding that the chief minister advised him to make special safety arrangements for himself.

“The chief minister may have sent me the threat alert with good intentions,” Musazai added.

He shared that in their bid to stop him from quitting the party, PTI leaders — including former NA speaker Asad Qaiser — contacted him.

It was also reported that Musazai will join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) following his meetings with the party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman.

The MNA had earlier revealed 50% of the Imran Khan-led party’s lawmakers do not want to resign.