Terrorism and negotiations- side by side

Terrorism is the indiscriminate or disproportionate use of violence against civilian targets, a product of modernity and a globalization of the wrong meaning of ‘jihadism’ that shows no signs of abating. This idea terrorism is on the rise again in Pakistan and state institutions are very active in dealing with it, but the ongoing political and economic instability in the country is also a major obstacle to stopping terrorism.

All these situations are disturbing and cause a great challenge for the government and the country, and require that all the leadership keep aside all the differences and unite to crush the head of terrorism that is still rising like in the past, and unanimously come up with such a plan of action after which no change in policy can be made until the complete end of terrorism. If the country’s political and institutional leadership does not follow agreed policies, it seems impossible to stop the renewed rise in terrorism in the country.

There is no doubt that Pakistan has been going through the harsh stages of terrorism, sectarianism and civil war for a long time during which one thing has come to light that no group or organization dares to act until the time when there lies a sympathy regarding them within the state institutions and civil society, and this sympathy can be with some group or individual; with this, the main reason for the failure to control terrorism has come to light which is the unbalanced policy of the state institutions and the government.

The Pakistan government has failed to adopt a policy due to one or the other expediency due to which sometimes strictness and sometimes lenience have been used. However, there have been repeated negotiations with terrorists after every military operation and it is because of these agreements that such militant groups have been given the opportunity to cope once again.

In this situation, experts in Pakistan’s defense affairs and especially those who have experience in dealing with terrorism seem to raise questions that the state can negotiate with another state, but under which law and constitution can there be negotiations with people guilty of crimes against their country? States do not negotiate and deal with their criminals, rather they catch them and punish them under the law.

The coalition government, though late, has now decided to negotiate with the Afghan government instead of negotiating with a terrorist organization because the Afghan Taliban government promised the whole world, including Pakistan, that they would not allow their land to be used against anyone else, if it is implemented then the whole world, including Pakistan, will be safe from terrorism.

Pakistan has repeatedly reminded the Afghan government of its promise, but instead of fulfilling its promise, the Afghan government is evasive and due to this, the relationship between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government is getting complicated. The PTI government had also held talks with the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan at the official level through the mediation of the Afghan government to combat terrorism.

These talks continued despite the change of government in Pakistan but things have not progressed beyond a temporary ceasefire.The TTP has increased its terrorist activities in Pakistan since the announcement of the end of the ceasefire. Looking at this situation, the Pakistani government has indicated that if the Afghan Taliban does not take action against the outlawed TTP, then Pakistan will take action against it itself.

Currently, there is a political and economic crisis in the country and on the other hand, terrorist attacks are increasing. Two officers of a sensitive institution were targeted in Khanewal last Wednesday. The terrorist group Lashkar-i-Khorasan has also claimed responsibility for the attack. Where strict action is necessary against elements hostile to the country, there is also a need to take the Afghan government into confidence. Pakistan should give information about the hideouts of terrorists and demand action against them and if they do not take any action against them, then Pakistan will have to take action on its own terms. How long will the Pakistani forces wait for action from the Afghan Taliban and continue to see the unjust bloodshed of their soldiers?

The constraints and expediency of the Afghan government are in their place, but the Afghan government should also understand that the elements who shed the blood of innocent people unjustly are extremely dangerous for them as well. While the TTP is doing terrorism in Pakistan, the Afghan people are also being bathed in blood unjustly by means of terrorism initiated by ISIS, based on the ideology of TTP. So, terrorism and negotiations will not go together. The Afghan Taliban should not show any flexibility against the terrorist elements. There is a common interest of both countries in preserving order, and in view of this interest, both countries can be successful in establishing peace with the end of terrorism in the region.