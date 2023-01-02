Karachiites to elect PPP mayor in LG polls: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Sunday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has delivered in this city in terms of restoration of law and order, and development, and on top of it has given ownership to the city and its people: therefore, he was sure that the Karachiites would elect its mayor in the upcoming local bodies elections.

This he said while talking to the media at the conclusion of his visit to the city in which he inspected the ongoing construction of Malir Expressway, BRT Red Line, and flyover and underpass in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was accompanied by Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, and Administrator KMC DrSaifur Rehman.

Mr Shah, at the outset of his presser, extended new year’s greetings to the people of Pakistan, particularly of the province, and hoped the new year would prove to be the year of stability, socio-political and economic development, and an end to terrorism which has started emerging again.

The CM said that when PPP had come tonto power in 2008 it had inherited the worst law & order. “terrorism was at its peak and the extortion for which Governor has spoken was in a fashion which the PPP government, with its political commitment and will of the people of Karachi not only crushed the terrorist and its related activities but improved the rating of the city in the world crime index form number six 6 in 2014 to 128 in 2022,” the CM said and added people of this city know very well which party has served them in true letter and spirit.

To a question, he said the Mayor would be of that party which would be elected by the people of Karachi, and “I am sure they would elect PPP because it has served them, and owned them,” he said.

Talking about the drainage system of the city, the CM said that in the past the roads used to remain submerged for many days when it had rained but after the development of the sewerage system and reconstruction of stormwater the rainwater disposed of well in time. He added that the people of the city have witnessed this progress.

Development projects:

Malir Expressway: The Chief minister told the media that he has visited three districts of Karachi. He added that the Malir Expressway, a flagship project of his government, was starting from Korangi and ending at Malir-Kathore.

Mr. Shah announced that the Malir Expressway would be opened partially in August 2023 and after Election, his party government would inaugurate it completely.

The CM said that the population of the city as reported has now reached almost 200 million. “Due to the phenomenal population growth, increase in vehicular traffic, congestion and traffic jam issues arise on major roads of the city, hence road users are facing inconvenience/hazards like wastage of time, fuel, environmental pollution, and accidents,” the CM said and added Karachi has two seaports, from where heavy vehicular traffic generates for the supply of oil, and other imported goods to upcountry, thereby adding an extra volume of heavy traffic on city roads up to super highway (Motorway M9) and National Highway N-5.

The CM said that considering the situation in view, his government decided to provide the shortest alternate route to connect the Motorway with the city center. He added that after a thorough study it was decided that the best option was the Construction of a 6-Lane Dualized Expressway along the left bank of Malir River, starting from KPT Interchange near Qayoomabad and ending at Motorway (M9) at 50km, at Kathore.

The CM visited the ongoing earthwork and construction of the EBM and Shah Faisal interchanges and at RD-15 of the expressway, he was given a presentation by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and the concerned engineers.

BRT Red Line: The Chief Minister said that he has visited the ongoing development work of BRT Red Line infrastructure at Checkpost-6, Malir Cantt. Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon and the concerned engineer briefed the chief minister about the project and its ongoing work.

The CM said that BRT Red Line was being developed at a cost of over Rs28 billion. He added that it would start from Numasih Chowrangi to Malir Halt. He added that it was a Gold standard third generation BRT project of the country which would be started at zero subsidies.

The project would have 208 off-corridor bus shelters. It would have a 22.5 km at-grade corridor, 0.8 km elevated structure, 1.9 km underground structures, five turn-around facilities, 25 BRT stations-23 at grade and one under and other one elevated, two bus depots, pedestrian access bridges, stormwater drain, and its expected daily ridership is 350,000.

Gulistan-e-Jauhr: At the conclusion of his visit the CM inspected the ongoing construction of the Flyover and underpass at the Johar Chowrangi intersection.

Briefing the chief minister Nasir Shah said work on the project was started on May 11 for Rs1.9 billion. The flyover is 5.5 meters and its length is 416 meters and its width is 18.2 meters.