ARI terms HTPs SRO a step in right direction

ISLAMABAD: Alternative Research Initiative (ARI) on Sunday termed the Heated Tobacco Products (Heat-not-burn, Printing of Warning) Rules 2022 a step in the right direction and called for making tobacco harm reduction part of Pakistan’s tobacco control efforts.

“Tobacco harm reduction can help Pakistan overcome the epidemic of smoking, which at present, seems to be getting out of control,” said Arshad Ali Syed, head of ARI.

The SRO on the HTPs, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, defines them as “any form of tobacco product that is heated without combustion, allowing users to inhale nicotine”

According to the latest estimates, the number of tobacco users has reached 31 million in Pakistan.

Worryingly this year the demand for tobacco has been set at 85.8 million kilograms, compared to 53.5 million kilograms – an increase of 60%.

Arshad added that there is a need to go beyond the printing of warnings on HTPs.

He said the regulation of HTPs should be sensible and risk appropriate.

“The focus of regulations should be to help adult smokers to quit or switch to less harmful alternatives.” He said the important thing to remember is that nicotine is addictive but does not cause cancer. “Many countries, including the UK, are exploring the potential of THR for a smoke free future.”

It is pertinent to note that ARI provides researched-based solutions in social fields including health, education, governance, culture in Pakistan.