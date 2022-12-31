Imran’s government left country on brink of bankruptcy: minister

MULTAN: Javed Latif, a minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), declared former prime minister Imran Khan failed to deliver any productive initiative during his years in office period because he was busy misguiding the public in rallies.

Talking to a TV station, the minister claimed that Khan left the country on the brink of bankruptcy, and the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition was correcting the economic direction of the country.

He said the previous government did not launch a single development project between 2018 and 2022. All major projects of the country were on the credit of his PML-N party, he said.

On the demand for snap elections, Latif said that it was wrong to assume the government was avoiding elections, claiming the country was not in a position to afford early elections.