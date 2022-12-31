NATIONAL

Imran’s government left country on brink of bankruptcy: minister

By Staff Report
In this photograph taken on November 1, 2022, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala. - Khan was shot in the foot at a political rally on November 3, 2022 but he is in a stable condition, an aide said. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

MULTAN: Javed Latif, a minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), declared former prime minister Imran Khan failed to deliver any productive initiative during his years in office period because he was busy misguiding the public in rallies.

Talking to a TV station, the minister claimed that Khan left the country on the brink of bankruptcy, and the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition was correcting the economic direction of the country.

He said the previous government did not launch a single development project between 2018 and 2022. All major projects of the country were on the credit of his PML-N party, he said.

On the demand for snap elections, Latif said that it was wrong to assume the government was avoiding elections, claiming the country was not in a position to afford early elections.

Previous article
Pakistani, Chinese staff join hands to make CPEC success story: minister
Next article
Tarar: Imran wants ‘selection’, govt wants election
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Nadal crashes in season-opening match as Swiatek cruises at United Cup

SYDNEY: Rafael Nadal lost his opening match of the season Saturday in the countdown to the defence of his Australian Open title, but women's...

Seminar urges increased dairy cooperation between Pakistan and China

2022 was terrible for economy, Fawad says

Tarar: Imran wants ‘selection’, govt wants election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.