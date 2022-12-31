NATIONAL

Pakistani, Chinese staff join hands to make CPEC success story: minister

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal (C) speaks to media outside an accountability court where sacked prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017. Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on October 2, as officials said he would be indicted at a later hearing on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistani and Chinese staff of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project have joined hands to work hard with dedication as a team to make the project a success story.

Launched in 2013, CPEC is a corridor linking Gwadar Port with Kashgar in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

Speaking at an awarding ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects in the year 2022, Iqbal said after its inception in 2013, CPEC has changed the international community’s impression of Pakistan from a hotbed of terrorism to a land worthy of massive investment in construction, bringing in multi-billion dollars in investment in the country.

“CPEC opened the door for billions of dollars to flow into Pakistan as foreign and domestic investment,” he said.

The minister said that because of CPEC, Pakistan could end 16 to 18 hours of load shedding by adding more than 5,000 megawatts of energy projects within only several years.

“Under cooperation with China, we developed energy projects in all generation areas, including coal, hydropower, wind, solar and renewable energy projects, which diversified Pakistan’s energy portfolio,” he added.

Iqbal said that CPEC also brought a connectivity revolution in Pakistan, and a network of motorways and highways was constructed across Pakistan to provide connectivity within Pakistan and to enhance connectivity between Pakistan and China.

“The Chinese are engaging with Pakistani to bring our economy from the agricultural into an industrial structure, to reform our economy to be modern and advanced one,” Iqbal said, adding that the purpose of CPEC is not to advance China’s business interests but to help Pakistan improve its economy to become a modern industrial country.

Calling the staff “the heroes of CPEC,” the minister said that the Chinese staff who left home but dedicated themselves here and the Pakistani staff who work day by day all deserve the great compliment and appreciation.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that it was a year that witnessed the deepening of all-around cooperation between the two countries, and despite the challenges of the global economic downturn and severe flood in Pakistan, the CPEC projects have made sound achievements.

He said that CPEC’s Pakistani staff are not only the constructors and participants but also the witnesses and promoters of a brilliant history.

“China and Pakistan’s cooperation will always provide a broad stage for people to display their talents and realise personal values,” he said, hoping that both countries’ staff will cherish the opportunity, contribute to the construction of CPEC with practical actions and continue to consolidate the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan.

Previous article
Pro-freedom Kashmir group will observe Right to Self-Determination Day on January 5
Next article
Imran’s government left country on brink of bankruptcy: minister
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Nadal crashes in season-opening match as Swiatek cruises at United Cup

SYDNEY: Rafael Nadal lost his opening match of the season Saturday in the countdown to the defence of his Australian Open title, but women's...

Seminar urges increased dairy cooperation between Pakistan and China

2022 was terrible for economy, Fawad says

Tarar: Imran wants ‘selection’, govt wants election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.