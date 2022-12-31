Tarar: Imran wants ‘selection’, govt wants election

ISLAMABAD: Azam Nazeer Tarar, minister for law and justice, said former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to get “selected” again while the government looking to hold general elections.

In a statement, the law minister said all Khan wanted was “selection” but the government wanted elections. He underlined the need to consider the requirements of law and transparency while holding polls.

He questioned how could millions of Islamabad residents be deprived of their right to vote.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was deliberately trying to make the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) controversial.

“The PTI is making the ECP controversial due to Toshakhana and foreign funding cases against Khan,” he claimed.

Tarar was of the view that holding a free, independent and transparent vote was the basic requirement of the law and Constitution.

He said the courts would be presented with a legal stance vis-à-vis the delay in holding the local government elections in Islamabad.

The polls were due in 2021 but the PTI did not conduct the elections at that time, he said, questioning “why they are making a spectacle now.”