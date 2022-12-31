NATIONAL

Tarar: Imran wants ‘selection’, govt wants election

By Staff Report
Pakistani Senator and lawyer of opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Azam Nazeer Tarar (C) gestures as he celebrates outside the Supreme Court building after a court verdict in Islamabad on April 7, 2022. - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces being booted from office at the weekend after the supreme court ruled Thursday that parliament had been illegally dissolved and a no-confidence vote on his government should go ahead. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Azam Nazeer Tarar, minister for law and justice, said former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to get “selected” again while the government looking to hold general elections.

In a statement, the law minister said all Khan wanted was “selection” but the government wanted elections. He underlined the need to consider the requirements of law and transparency while holding polls.

He questioned how could millions of Islamabad residents be deprived of their right to vote.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was deliberately trying to make the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) controversial.

“The PTI is making the ECP controversial due to Toshakhana and foreign funding cases against Khan,” he claimed.

Tarar was of the view that holding a free, independent and transparent vote was the basic requirement of the law and Constitution.

He said the courts would be presented with a legal stance vis-à-vis the delay in holding the local government elections in Islamabad.

The polls were due in 2021 but the PTI did not conduct the elections at that time, he said, questioning “why they are making a spectacle now.”

Previous article
Imran’s government left country on brink of bankruptcy: minister
Next article
2022 was terrible for economy, Fawad says
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Nadal crashes in season-opening match as Swiatek cruises at United Cup

SYDNEY: Rafael Nadal lost his opening match of the season Saturday in the countdown to the defence of his Australian Open title, but women's...

Seminar urges increased dairy cooperation between Pakistan and China

2022 was terrible for economy, Fawad says

Imran’s government left country on brink of bankruptcy: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.