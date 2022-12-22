Dead playing surfaces

The approach adopted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in terms of preparation of playing surfaces for the ongoing first Test series against England, as well as for the earlier series against Australia, is indicative of its lack of confidence in our young fast bowlers who are being denied the opportunity to play in conditions suited to their skill-set.

That there have been results does not mean the surfaces were result-oriented. The results have come despite the surfaces, not because of them.

Had we prepared sorting surfaces, regardless of results, Pakistan would have been on the map as a serious cricketing destination for teams and players to look forward to. It would have been a very different experience than the traditional subcontinental flavour. Even India has outgrown the mindset long ago.

The wickets we prepared have wasted the two marquee tours that would have changed the perception of Pakistan in the cricket world. Instead, they made us look so unattractive and hopelessly out of date as a destination for Test cricket. And the irony is that we still ended up losing both the series.

The current PCB chairman, in his playing days, was never known to be aggressive or pragmatic, unlike his elder brother who was a treat to watch.

The pitches that are being prepared under his watch are consistent with the no-risk manner in which he used to approach the game as a player, which is unfortunate.

We definitely need a quick change in our basic approach and mindset with respect to the preparation of wickets for Test matches. Otherwise, we may not be able to welcome top-tier teams to play cricket in the country.

MOIN MOHAJIR

KARACHI