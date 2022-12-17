Double-faced politics

It is strange to observe a dual personality syndrome found in our political strata. Almost all politicians in the country suffer from this syndrome. First, take the example of our former finance minister, who has recently stepped down. I have read his two articles in the last few weeks. Both pieces reflect intellect. But this intellectual side of his personality came out only after he was replaced by another former finance minister.

When he was in office, his brilliance could do no wonder. It is a typical case of the same person having different personalities. But he is surely not alone. In fact, there are many to give him company in this club, like, say, a former prime minister who wants to reclaim power even while conceding that he could not understand for more than three years in office what was going on around him and how the system worked.

- Advertisement -

These are just two examples of the dual personality representing the whole class of politicians. This is high time the citizens took their destiny in their own hands. Politicians simply make promises.

Till we find a cure for this dual personality syndrome, we should stop trusting politicians.

SAGHEER ABBAS

LAHORE