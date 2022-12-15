NA body directs for installing telemetry system, removing illegal construction along Kunhar River

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Wednesday directed the ministry to install telemetry system besides removing all illegal construction on the bank of Kunhar River to address the issue of water distribution.

The committee which met with Khalid Hussain Magsi in the chair was informed that the issue of water distribution among the provinces needed to be addressed.

To have accurate measurement, there was a need of telemetry system, it was further told.

The committee was apprised that there were 24 points where the telemetry system would be installed on Indus River. However in first phase, the system would be installed at seven points. The setting up of telemetry system would be completed in 2026.

WAPDA had been authorised to install the system for Indus River System Authority (IRSA), it was further said.

The Standing Committee recommended that the government should extend its help to get the telemetry system installed, timely. Moreover, the Standing Committee directed that necessary arrangements should also be made to install telemetry system on rest of the 15 points.

The Convener of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Water Resources, Riaz-ul-Haq, presented the report of the Sub-Committee.

According to the report, the Sub-Committee was assigned to examine the pollution in the rivers Indus and Kunhar in consultation with the provinces.

The Sub-Committee visited different places at the bank of River Kunhar and noted that there were 189 illegally constructed buildings on the bank of the river.

The Sub-Committee recommended that all of the illegally constructed buildings should be removed/demolished and the operation should be started from the buildings of influential personalities.

The Standing Committee approved the report of the Sub-Committee, unanimously.

The Standing Committee was informed that, previously, the Sub-Committee was not allowed by the competent authority to visit rivers of Kunhar and Sindh. So, the Sub-Committee could only visit one river i.e. Kunhar with the permission of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Whereas, the visit of River Sindh was also necessary to be made. The Standing Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the convenership of Riaz-ul-Haq. Whereas, Mr. Afreen Khan, MNA, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, MNA and Ms. Nuzhat Pathan would be the Members of the Sub-Committee. The committee would examine the pollution in the river “Sindh” in consultation with the Provinces and submit its report within 30 days.

The meeting was attended by the Members of National Assembly MNAs Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Riaz-ul-Haq, Afreen Khan. Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Water Resources. The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman and Members, IRSA and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA.