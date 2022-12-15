ECP turns down plea seeking Faryal’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday turned down a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur as a member of Sindh Assembly.

The ECP announced the verdict, reserved on October 27 in a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leaders for PPP MPA Talpur disqualification.

The PTI Sindh chapter leaders had moved the petition in the ECP, seeking disqualification of Talpur as a member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets.

The petitioners contended that the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Faryal Talpur owned property in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated, adding Talpur had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.