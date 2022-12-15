Will give assemblies dissolution date in Liberty meeting: Imran

Rejected impression of seeking assistance from the establishment

Says govt waiting for ‘round three of looting the country’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday that he will announce date for the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies in Lahore’s Liberty Chowk public meeting on – December 17.

“It’s is time to act as lengthy consultations have taken place and mere consultation can’t produce anything. I have completed consultations with the party and we have decided that in a gathering at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk, I will give my nation the date for the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies,” PTI Chairman Imran Khan said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.

“At Liberty on 17th December I’ll announce the date of assemblies dissolution. Our NA members will go to NA floor and re announce their resignation.”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/ko2oITFygy — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

The dissolution of assemblies would pave the way for elections. The law says that as soon as assemblies are dissolved, elections should be held within 90 days. So on Dec 17, I will give the date and after that 70 per cent of the country will go into election,” Imran Khan elaborated.

“Logically, if elections are held in 70pc of the country […] then they might just hold general elections. But it is our misfortune that criminals are sitting [in the government] and they don’t care about the country,” he said.

Imran claimed that the government was waiting for “round three of looting the country” and was “in no mood for elections” due to the fear of losing. “Their interests and the nation’s interests are on opposing ends.”

Imran Khan said that he has received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the time of consultation has concluded. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

The session also discussed the legal aspects of the assemblies’ dissolution. Dr Babar Awan briefed the constitutional and legal grounds of the upcoming move. The PTI is likely to announce the same date for dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies.

"If the country defaults, the National Security Council will suffer the most.We have a weapon due to which we know that no one can attack us, but if the country defaults, we know the price that those who have to bail us out will demand."#چور_ہٹاؤ_ملک_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/Yzk8XArl2X — Rohma Soofi (@Rohmasoofi) December 14, 2022

After chairing the session, Imran Khan made the announcement to unveil the date for dissolving the provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP on December 17. He said that PTI will organise a gathering at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on December 17 in which he will make the announcement.

مجھ پر قاتلانہ حملہ ہوا لیکن جب تک زندہ ہوں اس ملک کے لیے کھڑا رہوں گا، میں آواز بند نہیں کرونگا۔ چیئرمین عمران خان pic.twitter.com/aVOXHIujKo — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

Elaborating on the future strategy, Khan said that around 125 PTI lawmakers will appear in the National Assembly (NA) to announce their resignations. In his address, Imran Khan said that concrete action is inevitable to avoid more losses. Slamming the acquittal of the top politicians in corruption cases, he said that cases against ‘big dacoits’ are being dissolved in a shameful manner.

He said that those nations see disastrous outcomes where the law discriminates against elites and poor people. “We are on the brink of disaster as our country is destroying with its sinking economy.”

‘NRO 2’

Imran Khan said that those politicians who had been given NRO by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf are now given NRO 2. “They are returning one by one and their cases are being dissolved.”

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI talks about the biased ECP and how it’s openly working against PTI”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/7biWIFG4jB — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

He criticised the warm welcome given to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Salman Shehbaz Shehbaz over his return. Khan said that Salman Shehbaz should tell the nation how Rs16 billion came to the bank accounts of sugar mills’ employees.”

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI talks about fascism on Azam Swati. pic.twitter.com/MpteaNR3Gn — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

He cast doubts over the deaths of witnesses and the investigation officer in the case.

‘Political stability required in country’

The former premier said that political stability is crucial for economic stability and investors would never pay attention to those countries hit by political turmoil. He said that the growth rate has now declined to zero which was left at 6% by the PTI government.

“The kind of violence and open victimisation against us was unprecedented”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/hjyeczkYn0 — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

“Unemployment and inflation are increasing in Pakistan, factories are closing and export is destroyed. How can we repay our debts? The incumbent government has no plan to cope with the economic challenges.”

‘Not seeking help from establishment’

Imran Khan rejected the impression of seeking assistance from the establishment. “I am not seeking help from the establishment. I want the establishment to stay neutral so confidence of the nation is increased.”

“The economic crisis will hit the entire country, no one can be saved from it”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/DG0dVVp1hB — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

“I don’t want to weaken our armed forces and our independence is compromised. Pakistan’s establishment will become strong after being neutral.”

He said that PTI loyalists and supporters were given threats via unknown numbers. Khan said that everyone witnessed the actions against Arshad Sharif, Azam Swati, Ayaz Amir and Shahbaz Gill.

The PTI chief alleged that attempts were made to weaken and divide his political party on the federal level. Khan said that he knew who carried out the assassination attempt on him but he could not ever register a First Information Report (FIR) independently.

He clarified that the criticism against former military ruler General Musharraf was not meant to criticise the whole institution. He added that the nation loves the armed forces.

He said that the assassination attempt on him was made to suppress his voice. Imran Khan said that he will continue his struggle for real independence.

MNAs and MPAs directed to run a well-crafted door-to-door campaign

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan instructed the party’s MNAs and MPAs to run a well-crafted door-to-door campaign and hold rallies in their respective constituencies to convey the much-needed message of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ movement to every nook and corner of Pakistan.

Talking to PTI’s members of the National and Provincial assemblies from Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan’s districts in his Lahore’s residence of Zaman Park on Wednesday, PTI Chairman urged them step up their political activities so as to rid the country of these crooked rulers.

The PTI South Punjab officials were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, the PTI’s future strategy along with other important issues threadbare.

On the occasion, the PTI lawmakers from South Punjab announced their full support regarding dissolution of the assemblies.

They briefed PTI Chairman regarding various activities and organizational issues of PTI’s South Punjab.

Imran Khan directed the party’s lawmakers to speed up their preparations for the upcoming elections.

He urged the MNAs and MPAs to run a vigorous door-to-door campaign and hold rallies in their constituencies to educate the people about the PTI’s message of the real freedom movement.

Moonis Elahi vows to abide by decision

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi met former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday and vowed to abide by the decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

According to details, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi called on Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

The former premier apprised the PML-Q leader of the senior leadership meeting today. The PTI Chairman took Moonis Elahi into confidence on the decisions taken during today’s meeting, sources added.

Sources, while quoting the former prime minister, claimed that the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly will be announced in a few days.

Meanwhile, the PML-Q leader vowed to abide by PTI Chairman’s decision of dissolution of assemblies. “We have entrusted you with the authority,” he said, vowing to abide by the decision.