NATIONAL

WAPDA, United Kohistan Jirga ink agreement to ensure completion Dasu project transmission line

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Civil Administration of Hazara Division and United Kohistan Jirga, comprising notables of three Districts namely Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas Kohistan on Monday reached an agreement to ensure smooth completion of the long-delayed 132 kV transmission line for Dasu Hydropower Project.

The agreement is aimed at implementing a number of development schemes by WAPDA in the three districts for the socio-economic uplift of the local populace, said a press release.

Most importantly, this agreement will pave the way for the smooth execution/completion of long-delayed 132 KV transmission line from Duber Hydel Power Station to Dasu, direly needed for stable supply of electricity during peak construction period of Dasu Hydropower Project.

In lieu of the development schemes by WAPDA, locals of the three districts will not create hindrances in the way to the construction of the transmission line, ensuring its smooth execution.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), Commissioner Hazara Division Mutaher Zeb, notables from Kohistan region and senior officers of WAPDA.

According to the agreement, WAPDA will implement score of schemes as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in consultation and with the support of the civil administrations and the locals. WAPDA will construct three hydel power stations of at least three megawatt including transmission/distribution line in three districts of Kohistan.

WAPDA will also construct one high school and one vocational training centre in each of three districts, besides re-constructing high school in Seo, Upper Kohistan. Likewise, payment of electricity arrears payable by the local domestic consumers up to December 2022 to PESCO, provision of Class-4 jobs to the locals, preference to the locals in other jobs, compensation to the affectees of Duber Khwar transmission line in Pattan Seri and Palas Seri and house-hold package for the affectees of Keyal Khwar and Dasu Hydropower Project are amongst the salient features of the agreement.
In return, the notables will ensure immediate resumption of construction work on Duber-Dasu transmission line.

The notables of Districts Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas Kohistan will also ensure smooth execution of the said transmission line till its completion.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA is constructing the 4320 MW Dasu Hydropower Project at River Indus in Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The project is being completed in two stages. At present, WAPDA is constructing stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity. The stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the National Grid. On completion of the both Stages, Dasu will become the project with highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units on the average.

Previous articleGovt shook foundation of country by denying units’ funds: Asad Umar
Next articleTop diplomats of China, South Korea discuss Korean peninsula tensions
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan to host summit of Central Asian leaders soon to focus on trade, connectivity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan would soon host a summit of the leaders of Central Asian states that would...
Read more
NATIONAL

Audit finds Rs7.24b financial irregularities by KP relief department

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Auditor General has raised 86 objections of "irregular" spending against the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ice Melting: PM Shehbaz says ready for talks with PTI chief for snap polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered an olive branch to the former premier Imran Khan, saying he was ready to move forward...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP Assembly passes “helicopter bill” amid opposition protest

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed an “aircraft, helicopter bill” that allows its use by the functionaries of the government amid opposition...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt shook foundation of country by denying units’ funds: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came down hard on the imported government for depriving federating units of their rightful share by withholding funds under a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Snap polls sole panacea to political, economic woes: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that Pakistan was facing worst political and economic crises and transparent, fair and snap was the only...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China to work with UAE for progress in practical cooperation: vice...

ABU DHABI: China is ready to work with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to jointly promote new progress in bilateral practical cooperation, Vice Premier...

Audit finds Rs7.24b financial irregularities by KP relief department

Ice Melting: PM Shehbaz says ready for talks with PTI chief for snap polls

KP Assembly passes “helicopter bill” amid opposition protest

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.