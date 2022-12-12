World

Top diplomats of China, South Korea discuss Korean peninsula tensions

By Agencies

ISTANBUL: Top diplomats of China and South Korea on Monday discussed the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

A readout from Beijing said Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a video meeting with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin during which they exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and international and regional issues of common concern.

In Seoul, the Foreign Ministry said Wang reaffirmed Beijing’s “stated commitment to playing a constructive role in dealing with the Korean Peninsula affairs, which diplomatically means the North Korea issues,” Yonhap News reported.

The South Korean foreign minister sought Beijing’s support in “Seoul’s ‘audacious’ initiative to provide Pyongyang with massive economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization steps and South Korea’s efforts toward dialogue with the North Korea.”

The latest Beijing-Seoul communication came as tensions on the peninsula have soared amid joint military drills by South Korea and the US.

The tensions have been tense since 2020 when North Korea attacked and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office along the border. Seoul has threatened a strong response if Pyongyang “further worsens the situation.”

Pyongyang has fired dozens of missiles and projectiles in response to the military drills by Seoul and her allies.

As the Beijing and Seoul mark 30 years of their bilateral relations, Wang said China is willing to work with South Korea to “adhere to the general direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, strengthen strategic communication, focus on win-win cooperation, promote the healthy and stable development of China-South Korea relations, ensure the safe and smooth production and supply chain, maintain the international free trade system, and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues.”

Pointing to the US’ Chips and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Wang said the steps are in contravention of the World Trade Organization rules.

“All countries should stand up and jointly resist this anti-globalization outdated thinking and unilateral bullying, and jointly maintain and practice true multilateralism,” Wang said.

Agencies

