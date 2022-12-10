Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy sector

— Questions use of expensive imported fuel in power plants; summons important meetings next week

ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the alleged ‘poor performance’ of the energy sector, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned important meetings to be held during the next week to take up three agenda items, it was reliably learnt on Saturday.

According to sources, the Prime Minister Office has called important meetings during the next week to take up three agenda items including gas procurement options, review meeting on strategy to deal with gas shortage, dashboard regarding gas companies redressal mechanism, replacing expensive imported fuel with local cheaper fuel in power plants and refinery policy. The meetings to be chaired by the PM Shehbaz Sharif are scheduled (tentatively) to be held in the next week, said sources.

The sources said that the PM Office, in a most immediate letter, has asked the Secretary Petroleum to immediately provide the soft and hard copies of the information/documents related to above meetings. The PM Office sought brief talking points for the PM, minutes of last two meetings, if any, on the subject, copy of presentation (if any) and list of participants (duly signed), said sources.

They added that premier Shehbaz Sharif, while taking serious notice of the poor performance of the energy sector and use of expensive fuel in the power plants, delay in the approval of new refinery policy, gas shortage etc in the country has summoned important meetings on the subject matter during the next week.

The energy ministry has failed to secure the approval of the new refinery policy despite passing one and half years and due to this delay the likely investment of approximately $ 12 billion of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the oil refining sector has been facing postponement and this undue delay has made the PM unhappy, said the sources.

Sources said that the government has decided to give an end to the use of expensive imported fuel in the power plants and for this the PM would issue necessary directions to use local coal in the coal power plants during the upcoming scheduled meeting.

Similarly, the meeting scheduled to be held under the chair Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the next week is likely to take decisions regarding the gas procurement/import from different countries in order to control the gas shortage. Moreover, the meeting is expected to formulate a mechanism for solving the fears and problems of gas companies, said sources. They added that the PM would bring big changes in the coming days if the PM finds no progress/development in the energy sector.

It is pertinent to mention that gas consumers of all categories are facing gas shortage with the start of winter season and the government has been facing severe criticism from all corners of life for making no arrangement to bridge the gas shortage of the country while the country’s own gas reserves are fast depleting. Also, the government has been facing public wrath due to expansive power tariff and taking cognizance of the matter the premier has called the meetings during next week to ensure relief for the public and save the government skin from further public criticism.