Sanaullah’s acquittal exposes PTI’s ‘worst political victimisation’: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case proved that the previous PTI-led government had carried out the “worst” political victimisation against its opponents.

The prime minister, in a statement, thanked Allah Almighty over “innocent” Sanaullah’s acquittal by a special court in Lahore and asked those “who used to swear on the name of Almighty to seek forgiveness from Allah”.

“The frivolous case of narcotics against Rana Sanaullah is the worst example of political victimisation. Despite facing political victimisation, Sanaullah never complained,” the prime minister said.

He said the time had drawn a clear line between truth and falsehood, genuine and forged, and innocent and sinful.

He paid homage to the party leaders including Sanaullah and leaders of other political parties for boldly facing the “worst” political victimisation during the tenure of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s government.

“The frivolous narcotics case against Rana Sanaullah and his acquittal is also an example to make people aware of lies told by the previous government,” the PM added.

