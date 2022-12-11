JIT decides to devise ToRs for probe into Arshad Sharif’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with a probe into the murder case.

The special JIT formed by the federal government held its first meeting at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) headquarters here the other day. During the meeting, it was decided that the special JIT will devise its own terms of reference (ToRs) for carrying out the probe into the Arshad Sharif murder case.

The JIT will record statements of Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow first, whereas, all relevant persons will be contacted to record their statements.

The JIT spokesperson said in a statement that preparations have been started to complete travel documents of the investigators to depart for Kenya.

On December 8, the federal government shared the names of the members of a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

The JIT will enjoy special powers and the government will provide funds to the JIT if its members want to go to Kenya for the probe.