NATIONAL

JIT decides to devise ToRs for probe into Arshad Sharif’s murder case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with a probe into the murder case.

The special JIT formed by the federal government held its first meeting at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) headquarters here the other day. During the meeting, it was decided that the special JIT will devise its own terms of reference (ToRs) for carrying out the probe into the Arshad Sharif murder case.

The JIT will record statements of Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow first, whereas, all relevant persons will be contacted to record their statements.

The JIT spokesperson said in a statement that preparations have been started to complete travel documents of the investigators to depart for Kenya.

On December 8, the federal government shared the names of the members of a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

The JIT will enjoy special powers and the government will provide funds to the JIT if its members want to go to Kenya for the probe.

 

Previous articleSanaullah’s acquittal exposes PTI’s ‘worst political victimisation’: PM
Next articleEpaper_22-12-11 ISB
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sanaullah’s acquittal exposes PTI’s ‘worst political victimisation’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case proved that the previous PTI-led...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy sector

-- Questions use of expensive imported fuel in power plants; summons important meetings next week ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the alleged ‘poor performance’ of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop heat-resistant hybrid rice varieties

BEIJING: Sponsored by Wuhan University, Hubei Association of Science and Technology, and the University of Punjab, the 2nd International Cooperation & Development Forum on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) have prepared to approve a 700-megawatt solar power...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP amends affidavit for candidates after Vawda’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has amended its affidavit for election candidates after disqualification of former PTI leader Faisal Vawda. The candidates have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoins JUI-F

QUETTA: Former Member of the National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam central leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoined JUI-F on Saturday. A delegation led by Federal Minister...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sanaullah’s acquittal exposes PTI’s ‘worst political victimisation’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case proved that the previous PTI-led...

Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy sector

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop heat-resistant hybrid rice varieties

Chinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.