NATIONAL

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop heat-resistant hybrid rice varieties

By Agencies

BEIJING: Sponsored by Wuhan University, Hubei Association of Science and Technology, and the University of Punjab, the 2nd International Cooperation & Development Forum on Honglian Type Hybrid Rice was held, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Scientists and officials from China and Pakistan attended the forum online or offline to explore Sino-Pak cooperation on hybrid rice in the future. Honglian Type Hybrid Rice is the original scientific and technological achievement of Wuhan University.

Honglian Type Hybrid Rice is characterized by its excellent quality, disease and insect multiple resistance, high temperature tolerance, and high nitrogen use efficiency, which is applicable to be cultivated in countries of high temperature, frequent plant diseases and insect pests and crude grain production along the Belt and Road route like Pakistan.

Incomplete statistics show that the accumulated acreage of Honglian hybrid rice globally so far has exceeded about 30 million hectares.

According to Zhu Renshan, Director of Wuhan University – The University of Punjab Honglian Type Hybrid Rice Joint Research Center, Honglian Type Hybrid Rice was introduced to Pakistan in 2018 and has achieved promising harvests in various demonstrative plots in Lahore, Gujranwala, Vehari, Pakpattan in Punjab, Shikar Pur and Larkana in Sindh, etc., basically covering main rice planting regions in Pakistan.

The field trials and demonstration in Pakistan in 2022 exhibited that the yield of Honglian HP3 is 12.5% higher than that of the control group.

This summer, Pakistan was hit by unprecedented floods and suffered huge losses. “Developing high-yield hybrid rice is of great significance to resume grain production and economic growth after the flood disaster.

We sincerely hope Wuhan University – The University of Punjab Honglian Type Hybrid Rice Joint Research Center could become a long-term platform for China-Pakistan agricultural science and technology cooperation to safeguard mutual food security and deepen Pak-China friendship,” Shahzad Sabir, Director, Agriculture Headquarters, Punjab said in today’s forum.

It’s learned that to cope with global warming, right now new heat-tolerant Honglian hybrid rice varieties more suitable for Pakistan’s local conditions is being developed under Wuhan University – The University of Punjab Honglian Type Hybrid Rice Joint Research Center.

“The joint research work of Wuhan University and the University of Punjab on extremely heat-resistant hybrid rice will promote the research and development of high-yield hybrid rice in Pakistan and improve the level of food security in the country,” Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for National Food Security and Research once remarked in the international forum themed by “Hybrid Rice Aid for Foreign Countries and World Food Security” this November.

 

Previous articleChinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval
Next articleAmid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy sector
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

JIT decides to devise ToRs for probe into Arshad Sharif’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanaullah’s acquittal exposes PTI’s ‘worst political victimisation’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case proved that the previous PTI-led...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy sector

-- Questions use of expensive imported fuel in power plants; summons important meetings next week ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the alleged ‘poor performance’ of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) have prepared to approve a 700-megawatt solar power...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP amends affidavit for candidates after Vawda’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has amended its affidavit for election candidates after disqualification of former PTI leader Faisal Vawda. The candidates have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoins JUI-F

QUETTA: Former Member of the National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam central leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoined JUI-F on Saturday. A delegation led by Federal Minister...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy...

-- Questions use of expensive imported fuel in power plants; summons important meetings next week ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the alleged ‘poor performance’ of...

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop heat-resistant hybrid rice varieties

Chinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval

ECP amends affidavit for candidates after Vawda’s disqualification

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.