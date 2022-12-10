BRI aims at sharing fruits of China’s development with developing world: Li Bijian

KARACHI: Chinese Consul General Karachi Mr Li Bijian has said that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims at sharing the fruits of China’s development with the developing world to help create a world community with a shared future for the mankind.

Li Bijian, the dynamic and always on the move Chinese Consul General, who is leaving no stone unturned to help out to the flood affectees of Balochistan and Sindh provinces. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a reception held here to confer a special award to recognise the contributions of Pakistani journalists to promote mutual understanding about China in Pakistan.

Those awarded included Pakistani journalists, academicians and scholars. Award winners included Mian Abrar, head of news of daily Pakistan Today, and others.

Consul General Li Bijian said that awardees are vanguards of China-Pakistan friendship as through their diverse medium of communications and expressions, they are exerting their energies to sensitise people of Pakistan about China’s peaceful image, its working style and relationship, its philosophy and vision.

Given the mind-polluting environment highly poisoned by misinformation and disinformation, they have joined hands with China to debunk the fake propaganda distinguishing false from truth, he added.

“China never had a model of socialist governance system in the world to follow. China did not know about the ups and downs of applicability and practicality of social political dispensation. China was also unaware of drawbacks and backlash that had to be incurred on the social and economic life of billion of people in China. Almost everything from head to toe was unpracticed. But China learnt by doing and made a successful story as a trailblazer,” he added.

“Let me tell you, he said that all credit goes to the multi-party system of China, in which Communist Party of China (CPC) is at its core, guiding China to proceed with flying colour. People-centric vision anchors each and every policy and strategy because people are the only stakeholders deserved to be served, making their lives better, progressive, smooth, and peaceful,” he added.

He mentioned COVID 19 times as the worst period for China as globally myriad vicious campaigns were launched to demonise Chinese fairness, honesty, and credibility. Even now, doomsayers are hell-bent to undermine China for their vested interests. He said categorically that China will never succumb to any insidiousness as false is always destined to fall and truth triumph over evil.

Addressing the event, Mian Abrar said that Chinese investors came to Pakistan and invested here under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visionary CPEC when terrorism was at its peak and even Pakistani investors were shifting their businesses out of Pakistan.

“Pakistan and China are natural partners who have a shared history and have always stood by each other in hard and good times. China and Pakistan are natural partners and no hostile force can damage this steel bond that is time-tested,” he added.

On the occasion, awardees in their speeches vowed to continue their fight against mischief mongers. They also urged upon increasing intensity of people to people contact besides improving media cooperation for a healthy Pak-China working relationship and friendliness.