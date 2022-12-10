Imran sticks to Punjab, KP assemblies’ dissolution to force snap polls

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his resolve for making all out efforts for holding early elections which he said were “essential to avert the looming default” and stabilise the ailing economy.

“I am sticking to his decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies [of KP and Punjab] in December in a bid to force the incumbent government into early elections. We will implement our decision to dissolve assemblies and we are holding consultations and preparing our party leaders because negotiations for caretaker set-up will start after the dissolution of assemblies,” the former premier said in an interview with a local TV channel on Saturday.

When asked to give an exact date for assemblies’ dissolution, Imran said, “It will be done in December”.

Responding to a question that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was reluctant to dissolve the provincial assembly, the PTI chief said the PML-Q leader believed that the provincial government “should continue for some more time”.

“But he [CM Elahi] has also said that he will accept whatever decision I will take [for assembly].”

Imran also dispelled the rumours that CM Elahi attached a condition that he would only dissolve the provincial assembly if PTI agreed to nominate him for chief minister after next elections.

“Who needs the elections most? Our [popularity] graph is going up. Opposition and General Bajwa had hoped that our party will fall apart after regime change operation,” he remarked.

Imran said the early polls had become the necessity of the nation and the military.

“Political stability is essential for the revival of economy which could only come through early elections… elections are essential for this country and Pakistan Army because LCs [letter of credit] are not opening for the import of weapons.”