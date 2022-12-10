NATIONAL

COAS briefed on Balochistan situation during two-day visit: ISPR

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir went to different institutions in Quetta and Turbat and given briefing during his two-day visit to Balochistan.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday, the Army Chief on first day of his visit went to Corps Headquarters, laid floral wreath at Yadgare Shahuada and offered Fatheha. On the occasion, he was given detailed update on operational, training and other matters of the formation.

The COAS also visited Command and Staff College Quetta and School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

On the 2nd day of the visit, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited Turbat during IGFC South Balochistan briefed him on prevailing security situation in Southern Balochistan and measures in place to ensure safe and secure environment.

The COAS said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure conducive environment for the socio-economic development resulting into sustainable peace and prosperity.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, the Army Chief was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Corps Commander Quetta.

