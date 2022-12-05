NATIONAL

German ambassador calls on Dar

By Staff Report
Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar smiles as he speaks after the launch of the "Pakistan Economic Survey 2015-16" report during a press conference in Islamabad on June 2, 2016. Pakistan's economy during fiscal year 2016 recorded a growth of 4.71 percent which is the highest growth achieved since 2008-09. The economy could not achieve the targeted growth rate 5.5 percent due to lower growth of agriculture sector (-0.19) percent mainly due to decrease in production of cotton, rice and maize. / AFP / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday.

The finance minister welcomed Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany and shared warm sentiments with him, said a press release issued here.

The finance minister highlighted bilateral relations between the two countries and stated that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Germany.

He also pointed the importance of enhancement in trade and economic relations between both countries.

The finance minister briefed Alfred Grannas about the economic policies of the present government aiming at promotion of trade and investment.

He also shared the potential avenues for investment present in Pakistan through which both countries can further deepen the commercial and economic ties.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas, shared sentiments of gratitude with the finance minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries.

The ambassador also showed keen interest for getting benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors.

The finance minister, in conclusion, thanked the German Ambassador and offered full support and cooperation for future investment endeavors in Pakistan.

Previous articleGovt decided to buy Russian oil after subjecting people to worst inflation: Tarin
Next articleKP completes feasibility study of Peshawar-DI Khan motorway 
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECC approves import of 580,000 MT wheat to meet local requirements 

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved import of 580,000 MT wheat to meet local requirements in two different international...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad says ‘informal communication’ between govt, PTI underway

LAHORE: Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed on Monday that “informal communications” between the PTI and federal government, pertaining to the snap elections, had...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP completes feasibility study of Peshawar-DI Khan motorway 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has completed the feasibility study of the much-awaited Peshawar-Dera Motorway. According to sources of the provincial Planing and Development...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt decided to buy Russian oil after subjecting people to worst inflation: Tarin

-- Dar’s statement on IMF has shattered market confidence: Muzzammil ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the imported government for creating worst economic crisis in the country,...
Read more
NATIONAL

China achieves world’s first seed-to-seed rice breeding in space

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese research team has yielded rice seeds from 'parent' rice seeds that had germinated, grown and matured after 120 days on a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahnawaz Amir confesses killing of Sara Inam

ISLAMABAD: Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the Sara Inam murder case, has confessed to killing his Pakistani-Canadian national wife, according to a charge...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt decided to buy Russian oil after subjecting people to worst...

-- Dar’s statement on IMF has shattered market confidence: Muzzammil ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the imported government for creating worst economic crisis in the country,...

China achieves world’s first seed-to-seed rice breeding in space

Shahnawaz Amir confesses killing of Sara Inam

PTI submits its reply in ECP’s petition for consolidation, transfer to cases to one high court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.