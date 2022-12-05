Govt decided to buy Russian oil after subjecting people to worst inflation: Tarin

— Dar’s statement on IMF has shattered market confidence: Muzzammil

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the imported government for creating worst economic crisis in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to task Ishad Dar for making “I don’t care” comments on International Monitoring Funds (IMF), claiming this irresponsible and imprudent statement had shattered the market confidence completely.

Addressing a press conference here, PTI senior leader Senator Shaukat Tarin said that when his ‘doctored audio’ about IMF was released a few months ago, he was branded as “traitor”.

However, he said that now the Finance Minister was trashing the IMF and nobody including the national media was holding him accountable.”Of course, the market understands the significance of his remarks and is reacting,” he added.

Reacting to Dr. Mosaddik’s claim of government’s plan to buy Russian oil, Shaukat Tarin said that now the imported government would buy Russian oil.

“This would be a step as we always advised the PDM government to seek discounted Russian oil like India. But then, Miftah Ismail was afraid of possible US sanctions and did not pay heed to our advice,” he said. He said that now they have decided to go for the Russian oil now after subjecting the people of Pakistan to worst inflation.

PTI spokesperson on Economy and Finance Muzzammil Aslam said that Ishaq Dar last statement on IMF “I don’t care” has completely shattered the market confidence. He said that stock market down 450 points, witnessing a huge selling pressure. He said that petrol rationing, gas load shedding and huge power bills were the plan of the PDM plan.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the sale of cement has been witnessed decline by 16.8% and petroleum by 20%. He said that Pharma companies warned of drugs shortage as raw materials LC’s were not being opened, adding that prices of essential commodities were up by 30% while cotton arrivals was down by 40 percent.