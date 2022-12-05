KP completes feasibility study of Peshawar-DI Khan motorway 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has completed the feasibility study of the much-awaited Peshawar-Dera Motorway.

According to sources of the provincial Planing and Development (P&D) Department, the feasibility study has also been approved by the Public Private Partnership Committee of the project. It was informed that after completion, the Motorway will generate an annual income of Rs20 billion with 13% annual increase.

This road project will be constructed under the public private partnership. The KP government will contribute Rs120 billion. Since, the KP government does not have enough financial resources, it has started negotiations with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Finance Cooperation (IFC) for loans to complete the project.

The 365 kilometers Peshawar-DI Khan motorway will have 19 interchanges. It will be six lines motorway with two tunnels – 5 km tunnel at Dara Adam Khel and 2 km at Banda Daud Shah in Karak district.

The proposed motorway will have 19 interchanges including Peshawar M1, Tarnab Interchange, Ring Road Interchange, Matani-Badhabir Interchange, Dara Adam Khel Interchange, Kohat Interchange, Sherkot Interchange, Jozara Interchange, Hangu Tal Interchange, Karrapa-Lachi Interchange, Sur Dagh Interchange, Bannu-Domal Interchange, Sarai Norang Gundi Interchange, Ghazni Khel Lakki Marwat Interchange, Peezo-Tank Interchange, Hakla Islamabad Interchange, DI Khan Interchange, Zhob Quetta Interchange and Darya Khan-DI Khan Interchange.