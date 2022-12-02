NATIONAL

Kazakhstan to provide 70,000 tons of Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Pakistan

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has said that the Republic of Kazakhstan is keen to provide 70,000 tons of Additional Humanitarian Assistance of tents, winter clothes and sleeping bags to flood affected areas in Pakistan.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan on Thursday called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq at the Ministry of Economic Affairs Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq warmly welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin in the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad today. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Minister Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged the brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan that have been established since the independence of Kazakhstan. He stated that trade and cooperation have steadily grown between the two nations but both countries need to work more on it.

The Ambassador apprised the Minister that the 11th Session of Kazakh-Pak Intergovernmental Joint Commission (IJC), under co-chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister- Minister of Trade & Integration Kazakhstan, is going to be held in Islamabad next month. He highlighted the development areas that are on agenda of the session. These sectors include; Connectivity through land and air routes, Trade relations, Agriculture sector, Energy sector, Banking channels, Education sector and investment opportunities. Moreover, the Ambassador highlighted that the Republic of Kazakhstan is keen to provide 70,000 tons of Additional Humanitarian Assistance of tents, winter clothes and sleeping bags to flood affected areas in Pakistan.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the Humanitarian Assistance and stressed on pushing development in railways and power sector. He said that Connecting to Central Asia is in the keen interest of both the countries. Both countries need to explore ways to increase bilateral relations through land and air connectivity. The Secretary EAD also acknowledged the friendly relations between both nations and assured complete assistance in signing of MoUs and Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM) to finalize the agenda of the 11th IJC session.

Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau.

