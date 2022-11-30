PPP to make every dream of Mohtarma BB come true: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on 55th Foundation Day of Pakistan People’s Party, renewed the party’s pledge that by following in the philosophy of Quaid Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed, the PPP will make every dream of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed come true.

In his message on Wednesday, Zardari vowed: “We would build Pakistan as was envisioned by Benazir Bhutto.” He said in Pakistan women would be represented in every sector and they would be provided a dignified place in society.

Youth will also be provided employment and opportunities so that they could achieve their goals. He hoped that the country would become a welfare state in true sense. “We will ensure jobs and justice for workers and laborers. Farmers will get the fruits of their labour and Pakistan will be self-sufficient in resources,” he added.

Zardari said that the elected parliament of the people would decide all the matters of the country and God willing, democracy would be strengthened in Pakistan.

In his message, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan People’s Party’s struggle of 55 years was close to fruition. Now there will be supremacy of the constitution in the country and democracy will be strengthened.

He said that this constitution is the guarantee of civil rights and freedom of 230 million Pakistanis and the basis of our national harmony and unity.

The PPP chairman paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for their great struggle and unprecedented sacrifices.

He hoped that after next general elections, there would be a people’s government in the Centre and all four provinces.

He said it is writing on the wall that in future the country needs an ‘elected’ government, not a ‘selected’ one.

Bilawal said that the PPP is the only political party which has its roots in people. He said that PPP faced the most difficult situations with courage and bravery and provided leadership to the country and the nation during the trying and difficult situations.

He further said that PPP is the pioneer of democracy, human rights and equality. ‘It is our mission to make the supremacy of the constitution and parliament inviolable and it is our motto to create equality and bring prosperity to our country.