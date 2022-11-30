People want real freedom

The echo of real freedom is being heard LOUDLY in the country. tHE Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership is demanding immediate elections on one hand and also raising the slogan of real freedom on the other. This slogan of real freedom (Haqeeqi Azadi) is becoming a public slogan over time while the governing coalition claims that a long march along with the real freedom slogan of the Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders has also failed that is why they are now talking about dissolving their provincial assemblies whereas for the past several months, PDM leaders have been repeatedly saying that if the PTI leadership wants immediate elections, they should sacrifice their Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments then the PDM will also have no other option but to hold instant elections.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has announced the dissolution of their provincial assemblies, so instead of going to the elections, the PDM leadership has initiated presenting no-confidence motions in both provinces, so that the assemblies cannot be dissolved. Even if this happens according to the intention of the coalition government then the dissolution of the assemblies can be prevented for a few weeks only. The coalition government is also expecting from Chief Minister Punjab Ch Pervez Elahi that he will change the whole game in conjunction with PDM. In this regard Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi have made it clear that the Punjab government is the trust of Imran Khan, whenever he orders, the Punjab government and the assembly will be dissolved immediately.

In this radically changing political environment Ch Pervaiz Elahi is politically unwilling to join the PDM. The country will have elections in six months or next October and the majority of the population now supports Imran Khan. As can be seen, Ch Pervaiz Elahi is well aware that if he runs in the election alongside Imran Khan, he will undoubtedly win otherwise the political risk is very high for his party. No matter what impression the ruling alliance may create about Imran Khan’s politics and how complacent they remain, in reality, the time of more trouble has begun for them.

As soon as the Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership moves towards its announcement, the difficulties will increase for the PDM. There are concerns not only about political instability, but also the destabilization of the economic situation. There will be a lot of loss in general to the ruling alliance and the PML(N) in particular, and the PTI leadership will not be able to escape the loss of this economic instability because if they form their government after the upcoming elections, they will also get a very bad economy and be unable to do anything with this destabilizing economy. This is not the time for confrontation, instead it is time to resolve matters through understanding. It would be appropriate for the coalition government to invite the PTI leadership to a serious dialogue instead of showing unnecessary obstinacy since the dialogue will also bring political stability and the economic situation will also avoid further deterioration.

At this time, the only solution to all the problems of Pakistan is seen in the immediate general election but the coalition government knowingly is constantly reluctant to hold general elections. How long will the government continue to run away from the fear of defeat in the general elections? If not today then tomorrow the elections will have to be held, so it is better to keep the personal interests aside and negotiate in the national interest. Negotiations should be held with Imran Khan to hold the elections because Imran Khan’s election demand also has extraordinary public support and if this demand continues to be ignored, it will further increase political unrest. As a result, where political tensions rise, the Army, which has declared its non-interference in politics, will be forced to intervene once more.

The people are also supporting PTI fully but whatever is happening or being done in the name of democracy in this country, it is not a democracy in any way or a real election system, neither there will ever be a change in this way nor will the people get real freedom, in fact, the whole system will have to be changed for the real freedom (Haqeeqi Azadi) of the people and this system can only be interchanged by popular revolution, not by election.

There is no doubt that the people want real freedom from the elite, which has dominated the people since half the century. At the moment, there is no such leadership in the political scene except the Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, who can stand against such an elite. The leadership of the Tehreek-e-Insaaf is not only standing against the anti-people elites with great courage rather, leaders are also constantly raising their voices for the real freedom of the people.

