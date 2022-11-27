NATIONAL

Experts, political parties question record addition of voters to IIOJK final list

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: After the final electoral rolls of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were published, some experts and political parties questioned the record addition of over 1.1 million voters to the list.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the final electoral rolls of IIOJK were published on Friday with the highest-ever addition of 1.128 million new voters.

Political expert A N Sadhu said out of the 1.1 million new voters, 0.3 million were first-time voters. He added that 0.8 million new voters across different assembly segments could change the total vote bank equilibrium in favour of the ruling
party.

He said this sudden increase in the number of new voters “is a matter of concern”. Out of the over 1.1 million new voters added to the electoral rolls, “0.3 million are first-time voters, but what about the remaining over 0.8 million new voters”, he asked.

Sadhu said the authorities appear to have adopted a “clandestine approach” to add those from outside IIOJK to the electoral rolls.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader M Y Tarigami said apprehensions raised by remarks of officials about outsiders being added to Jammu and Kashmir’s electoral rolls seem to have come true.

He was referring to the statement made by former Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer Hirdesh Kumar in August that the territory is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls.

“All non-BJP parties have formed a committee to look into all the issues. We hope to deliberate on these issues soon and come out with our responses,” Tarigami said.

The chief spokesperson of Indian National Congress chapter in IIOJK, Ravinder Sharma, said, “Our apprehension that some non-eligible voters have been added from outside Jammu and Kashmir as per announcement appears to be true.”

Previous articleCOAS Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation. The COAS was briefed...
Read more
NATIONAL

630 kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers in Daraban

D.I.KHAN: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daraban, Nadir Nazar taking action against land grabbers, retrieved 630 Kanal land from illegal possession. The assistant commissioner, along with Naib...
Read more
NATIONAL

MCCI prepares proposals for agri improvement, economic stability

MULTAN: Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has prepared emergency proposals for improvement of agriculture and economic stability in the country which would...
Read more
NATIONAL

ANF captures over 2,210 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized over 2,210 kg of drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets and 50 heroin-filled capsules besides netting two accused...
Read more
NATIONAL

9 dead, 1214 injured in 1127 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE: At least nine persons were killed and 1214 injured in 1127 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the...
Read more
NATIONAL

HUD orders separate washrooms for ladies at all public places

MULTAN: Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department South Punjab has directed all concerned departments to construct separate washrooms for ladies at all public places...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

MCCI prepares proposals for agri improvement, economic stability

MULTAN: Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has prepared emergency proposals for improvement of agriculture and economic stability in the country which would...

ANF captures over 2,210 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets

9 dead, 1214 injured in 1127 RTCs in Punjab

HUD orders separate washrooms for ladies at all public places

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.