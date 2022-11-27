NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation.

The COAS was briefed regarding newly-constructed projects including Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) which is the most modern facility offering modern solutions in its field and about Foundation University Nursing College, which has the capacity to accommodate 396 students, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Sunday.

The Chief of Army Staff also visited the newly-constructed New East Ridge hospital, which was a private patient-care facility having 40 clinics and 146 beds, functioning under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation. Over 1.5 million patients are treated every year at Fauji Foundation medical facilities across Pakistan, the news release added.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over Fauji foundation’s role and contribution as it has been playing a vital role in providing both welfare in terms of job opportunities and free healthcare facilities to veterans, and their families and also caters to a large number of civilian and private patients across the country, the release said.

 

 

Previous articleWhen laugh kings leave us crying
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

630 kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers in Daraban

D.I.KHAN: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daraban, Nadir Nazar taking action against land grabbers, retrieved 630 Kanal land from illegal possession. The assistant commissioner, along with Naib...
Read more
NATIONAL

MCCI prepares proposals for agri improvement, economic stability

MULTAN: Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has prepared emergency proposals for improvement of agriculture and economic stability in the country which would...
Read more
NATIONAL

ANF captures over 2,210 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized over 2,210 kg of drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets and 50 heroin-filled capsules besides netting two accused...
Read more
NATIONAL

9 dead, 1214 injured in 1127 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE: At least nine persons were killed and 1214 injured in 1127 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the...
Read more
NATIONAL

HUD orders separate washrooms for ladies at all public places

MULTAN: Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department South Punjab has directed all concerned departments to construct separate washrooms for ladies at all public places...
Read more
NATIONAL

Planet’s future hinges on addressing issue of climate change: Marri

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP Chairperson Shazia Atta Marri has said that over 33 million people have been...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ANF captures over 2,210 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized over 2,210 kg of drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets and 50 heroin-filled capsules besides netting two accused...

9 dead, 1214 injured in 1127 RTCs in Punjab

HUD orders separate washrooms for ladies at all public places

Planet’s future hinges on addressing issue of climate change: Marri

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.