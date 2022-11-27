COAS Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation.

The COAS was briefed regarding newly-constructed projects including Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) which is the most modern facility offering modern solutions in its field and about Foundation University Nursing College, which has the capacity to accommodate 396 students, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Sunday.

The Chief of Army Staff also visited the newly-constructed New East Ridge hospital, which was a private patient-care facility having 40 clinics and 146 beds, functioning under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation. Over 1.5 million patients are treated every year at Fauji Foundation medical facilities across Pakistan, the news release added.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over Fauji foundation’s role and contribution as it has been playing a vital role in providing both welfare in terms of job opportunities and free healthcare facilities to veterans, and their families and also caters to a large number of civilian and private patients across the country, the release said.