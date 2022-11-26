‘Way’ to elections goes through Islamabad, not Pindi: Sanaullah

Asks Imran Khan to postpone Pindi gathering amid security threats

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday asked Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan to postpone political gathering in Rawalpindi due to security threats and reports received from intelligence agencies.

“There is no logic in political gatherings and Imran Khan should leave his stubborn attitude. I advise Imran Khan to postpone the useless gathering as intelligence agencies have informed the government about red alert and any terrorist or terrorist organization can exploit the situation and target the gathering,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told media at a briefing on Friday after chairing the meeting at the Ministry of Interior.

Rana Sanaullah said that the life of Imran Khan was at risk as per reports from intelligence agencies as such political gatherings can be targeted and anti-state elements might attempt to fulfill their nefarious designs.

The minister said that he had instructed the police to ensure strict security at all entry and exit points of PTI’s long march venue in Rawalpindi because of a red alert.

بے جا ضد نہ کریں، الیکشن کی تاریخ چاہتے ہیں تو سیاست دان بن کر سیاست دانوں کے ساتھ بیٹھ کر ڈائیلاگ کریں، فیصلے تبدیل بھی ہوتے ہیں۔ اسٹیبلشمنٹ بطورِ ادارہ اپنے آئینی رول سے پیچھے اور نا باہر جائے گی۔ امید نہ رکھیں، واپس آکر پارلیمنٹ کا حصہ بنیں؛ سیاسی جمہوری عمل کو آگے بڑھنے دیں۔ — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) November 25, 2022

“The stage should be kept bulletproof at every cost and entry to the stage should not only be made safe but the people on the stage should be kept an eye on as well,” he maintained. “We have issued an advisory from the federal government and informed IGP and Chief Secretary Punjab to ensure strict security measures from all four sides of the venue and no persons should be allowed to enter without checking. Entry at stage should be limited and bulletproof arrangements should not be ignored,” he added.

We have officially issued an advisory regarding a potential threat to PTI’s rally tomorrow as per the red alert issued by the security agencies. Imran Khan should postpone his plan as any anti-state element can seize this opportunity to spread anarchy in the country. — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) November 25, 2022

He advised Imran Khan to come back to the parliament so that the country could move forward as it was the solution to his problems. “If you don’t do this then you will be responsible for everything including inflation, economic turmoil, and political turmoil. Stop being stubborn and come do politics instead,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that when politicians sat together, deadlocks were broken and decisions were changed. He said that if Imran wanted a date for elections, he should become a politician. “Become a politician and meet your fellows. Meet Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discuss the elections with them. You can even meet Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, they won’t refuse,” he suggested.

The minister said that he had seen his leaders amend their decisions after arguments and discussions. He said there was no purpose for PTI’s long march now as he would not get a date for elections from Rawalpindi because the establishment as an institution was sticking to its decision that it won’t step out of its constitutional role.

He said that Imran Khan used objectionable language against the institutions during the last 5-6 months and his real face got exposed before the people.

Rana Sanaullah said that it was not Haqeeqi Azadi March and that people should not attend it because its objective is to create instability in the country.

The minister also congratulated Lt-Gen Asim Muneer and Sahir Shamshad Mirza for their appointments as Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, respectively. He said that the entire process of these appointments was conducted as per law and constitution and both officers would effectively protect the interests of the country.

He said that Imran khan made the worst corruption and he would have to be answerable for all deeds.

رانا ثناء اللہ روز ٹی وی پر آ کر بتاتے کہ فلانے، فلانے کی زندگی کو خطرہ ہے تو یہ بتائیں کیا آپ یہاں چورن بیچنے بیٹھے ہیں؟ آپ پاکستان کے وزیر داخلہ ہیں، پاکستان کے ہر شہری کی حفاظت آپکی زمہ داری ہے۔ اگر ہم نے آپکو خبریں سنانے کیلئے بٹھانا ہوتا تو ریڈیو نہ سن لیتے۔@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/7T6loJYZMA — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) November 25, 2022

To a question about the return of Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that most of the cases against the PML-N supremo were those in which Marriym Nawaz got an acquittal. He said that PML-N leader would come back and lead the general election campaign.