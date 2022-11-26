NATIONAL

‘Way’ to elections goes through Islamabad, not Pindi: Sanaullah

By Staff Report
  • Asks Imran Khan to postpone Pindi gathering amid security threats

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday asked Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan to postpone political gathering in Rawalpindi due to security threats and reports received from intelligence agencies.

“There is no logic in political gatherings and Imran Khan should leave his stubborn attitude. I advise Imran Khan to postpone the useless gathering as intelligence agencies have informed the government about red alert and any terrorist or terrorist organization can exploit the situation and target the gathering,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told media at a briefing on Friday after chairing the meeting at the Ministry of Interior.

Rana Sanaullah said that the life of Imran Khan was at risk as per reports from intelligence agencies as such political gatherings can be targeted and anti-state elements might attempt to fulfill their nefarious designs.

The minister said that he had instructed the police to ensure strict security at all entry and exit points of PTI’s long march venue in Rawalpindi because of a red alert.

“The stage should be kept bulletproof at every cost and entry to the stage should not only be made safe but the people on the stage should be kept an eye on as well,” he maintained. “We have issued an advisory from the federal government and informed IGP and Chief Secretary Punjab to ensure strict security measures from all four sides of the venue and no persons should be allowed to enter without checking. Entry at stage should be limited and bulletproof arrangements should not be ignored,” he added.

He advised Imran Khan to come back to the parliament so that the country could move forward as it was the solution to his problems. “If you don’t do this then you will be responsible for everything including inflation, economic turmoil, and political turmoil. Stop being stubborn and come do politics instead,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that when politicians sat together, deadlocks were broken and decisions were changed. He said that if Imran wanted a date for elections, he should become a politician. “Become a politician and meet your fellows. Meet Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discuss the elections with them. You can even meet Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, they won’t refuse,” he suggested.

The minister said that he had seen his leaders amend their decisions after arguments and discussions. He said there was no purpose for PTI’s long march now as he would not get a date for elections from Rawalpindi because the establishment as an institution was sticking to its decision that it won’t step out of its constitutional role.

He said that Imran Khan used objectionable language against the institutions during the last 5-6 months and his real face got exposed before the people.

Rana Sanaullah said that it was not Haqeeqi Azadi March and that people should not attend it because its objective is to create instability in the country.

The minister also congratulated Lt-Gen Asim Muneer and Sahir Shamshad Mirza for their appointments as Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, respectively. He said that the entire process of these appointments was conducted as per law and constitution and both officers would effectively protect the interests of the country.

He said that Imran khan made the worst corruption and he would have to be answerable for all deeds.

To a question about the return of Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that most of the cases against the PML-N supremo were those in which Marriym Nawaz got an acquittal. He said that PML-N leader would come back and lead the general election campaign.

 

 

Previous articleClimate Change as a Threat Multiplier: Gender Inequalities
Next articleGeneral Bajwa’s farewell address
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Dar, Chinese Ambassador for enhancing Sino-Pak cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday said that the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China are unprecedented and both the countries have...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges Turkiye to join CPEC for regional progress, poverty alleviation

ISTANBUL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday suggested that Turkiye should join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to bring about regional prosperity, alleviate poverty and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Collector GB blames customs officers for involvement in ‘massive revenue losses’

-- FRB refutes allegations leveled against senior Customs officials ISLAMABAD: The Collector of Customs, Gilgit Baltisran Nisar Ahmad has uncovered in an unusual letter written...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to repay $1bn bond early: SBP chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will repay a $1 billion international bond on December 2, three days before its due date, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Some ‘people’ wish to pit PTI, Army against each other: Imran

Says he only wants strong institutions as strong institutions mean a strong country Sea of people to converge on Rawalpindi on Sunday LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Chairman...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP decides to impose Rs82bn cut on ADP to divert funds to flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose a cut of more than Rs82 billion on the annual development program which will be allocated...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

General Bajwa’s farewell address

On November 23, addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genl...

‘Way’ to elections goes through Islamabad, not Pindi: Sanaullah

Climate Change as a Threat Multiplier: Gender Inequalities

Public Borrowing in Islam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.