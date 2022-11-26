NATIONAL

Rice import from Pakistan outcome of meetings with PM Shehbaz: Azerbaijan President

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has said that the decision to import rice from Pakistan with tax exemption for five years was the outcome of his meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held in the past couple of months.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev was speaking at an international conference titled: “Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy” held at ADA University, Baku, the other day. The President of Azerbaijan said, during these meetings, they discussed the agenda of their bilateral relations.

He was responding to questions raised by Executive Director of Center for Global and Strategic Studies of Pakistan Khalid Taimur Akram, as a participant.

The president said he discussed with Pakistan’s Prime Minister, the prospects of further intensifying the bilateral economic and trade cooperation and the decision over special regulations for rice from Pakistan was a reflection of that.

He said they had decided to take this step in order to stimulate the growth of mutual trade between the two countries. He had discussed with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif what kind of goods they could provide to each other, he added.

“Why should we buy rice from some other place if we have high quality rice in the brotherly country. So, that decision was clearly based on our brotherly relations,” the Azeri media quoted the president as saying.

Commenting further, the Azerbaijan president said that his country enjoyed excellent relations with Pakistan.

President Aliyev further said, “We are very grateful to Pakistan for continuous support which the country demonstrates with respect to Azerbaijan-Armenia war. During the times of occupation, during the war, and after liberation of our territories, Pakistan was always with us. And this political and moral support is highly appreciated by the people of Azerbaijan.”

He said that he knew that the Gwadar Port of Pakistan was transforming into a big international hub. And to connect it with their infrastructure was not a difficult thing, as they had to properly address the issue of tariffs, legal framework, coordination on regulation and to have a teamwork.

 

Previous articleAzhar Ali struck by ball on head ahead of Pak-Eng Test series
Next articleNine BLA terrorists gunned down in Kohlu operation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gas, electricity distribution: Sindh minister writes to centre over ‘injustice’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday asserted that the federal government was doing justice with Sindh in the distribution of...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD nails nine suspected terrorists in 25 Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine alleged terrorists during various intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across the province. According...
Read more
LAHORE

Conspiracies to topple Punjab govt, minus Imran Khan, will never succeed: Mian Aslam

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that due to awareness imparted by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan among the nation, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC to hear Murad Raas plea against FIA summon on Dec 1st

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up intra-court appeal of Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on December 1st, against FIA summon in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran attack JIT stops working: report

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) probing into the attack on the PTI chairman at the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March” in Punjab’s Wazirabad on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish-made ships to boost Pakistan’s defence: Naval Chief

ISTANBUL: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said that the inclusion of Turkish-made state-of-the-art MILGEM-class ships will be a "huge boost to our...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC to hear Murad Raas plea against FIA summon on Dec...

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up intra-court appeal of Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on December 1st, against FIA summon in...

Imran attack JIT stops working: report

Turkish-made ships to boost Pakistan’s defence: Naval Chief

Taliban condemn UN official’s ‘disrespectful’ statement about Islamic penal code

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.