Nine BLA terrorists gunned down in Kohlu operation

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) against Baloch Republican Army (BLA) in Balochistan’s Kohlu, killing nine and arresting three injured terrorists, the military said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence agencies were on the lookout for the terrorists since the September 30 blast in Kohlu Bazar that killed two people and injured 19.

It said that BLA terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and attacks on security forces in the area.

Moreover, the ISPR said, the terrorists were involved in targeting engineers and labourers working on development projects in the province. The terrorists were now planning attacks in Kohlu, Kahan and Mawand.

The operation started at 6am in the morning during which a fierce exchange of fire took place between the surrounded terrorists and the security forces, the military’s media wing said.

A search operation by the security forces is also underway in the area, it added.

On November 18, at least two terrorists were killed in an IBO initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8 in Balochistan, the ISPR said.

It said in a statement that as a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were “heli inserted” in general area Balor, Hoshab.

While establishment of positions by security forces was underway, two terrorists opened fire at the troops.

Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists were killed during an IBO in the general area of Kaman Pass, near Shahrig in Balochistan.

The soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists, which occurred by establishing blocking positions by the security forces, according to the ISPR.

Staff Report

