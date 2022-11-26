PIA resumes direct flights between Islamabad and Xian

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to operate weekly direct flights to the central Chinese city of Xi’an from Islamabad beginning in December, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The first flight “PK-856 will depart for Xi’an from Islamabad airport every Tuesday and PK-857 will return to the capital the same day,” the state-owned news agency said, citing sources.

Xi’an will be the third China airport PIA flies to after Beijing and Chengdu. The national flag carrier is operating weekly flights on the latter two routes.

According to the airline, CAAC accorded approval to PIA’s request to restart direct operations between Islamabad and Beijing from October 30, counting Islamabad as an “all-weather strategic-cooperative partner” of China.

It is also among the few international airlines allowed to operate direct flights to and from China thrice a week.

Prospective passengers have warmly welcomed the development, noting it would also facilitate Chinese personnel working on various projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).