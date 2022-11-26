Terror suspects arrested in Lahore, Rawalpindi: CTD

LAHORE: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Punjab police have arrested nine people in Lahore and Rawalpindi as part of a counter-terrorism operation.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the “pre-planned” arrests were part of a wider investigation into the recent events of terrorism led by the department.

The spokesperson identified the suspects as Azam Khan, Muhammad Nabi, Farooq Abbas, Shami Pervaiz, Muhammad Siddique, Abdul Manan, Ismail Khan, Abdur Razzaq and Muhammad Bilal.

He further said the identities of a total of 21,111 people were being verified during a string of operations.