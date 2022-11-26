NATIONAL

Abbasi: Snap elections only possible if Imran returns to parliament

By Staff Report
In this Monday, July 31, 2017 photo, Pakistan's premier-designate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the Parliament house in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan's lower house of parliament on Tuesday elected Abbasi as the country's new prime minister, less than a week after the Supreme Court disqualified thrice-elected Nawaz Sharif for concealing assets. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi indicated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would be eligible to demand early general elections only after returning to National Assembly, and added that pressure tactics would not be allowed to take the state hostage.

The government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will complete its constitutional term and then elections will be held on time, he said, speaking to a TV station.

He deplored that “a person deprived of power” was busy targeting the institutions under a well-thought-out agenda and campaign. Khan should return to the Parliament as this was the only way if he wanted early elections in the country, he said.

If he continues to behave in a similar manner, the country could not move forward as a deadlock between the government and PTI would persist, Abbasi mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said Khan’s “real intentions” are violent, adding that the long march was just a pretext and actually he aimed at creating divisions and destroying the country.

He said that PTI was totally frustrated after the failure of its fascist politics and they were putting the people in trouble and worry as due to the closure of the roads, people were facing extreme hardship and were unable to reach their destinations.

Staff Report

