Abbasi: Snap elections only possible if Imran returns to parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi indicated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would be eligible to demand early general elections only after returning to National Assembly, and added that pressure tactics would not be allowed to take the state hostage.

The government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will complete its constitutional term and then elections will be held on time, he said, speaking to a TV station.

He deplored that “a person deprived of power” was busy targeting the institutions under a well-thought-out agenda and campaign. Khan should return to the Parliament as this was the only way if he wanted early elections in the country, he said.

If he continues to behave in a similar manner, the country could not move forward as a deadlock between the government and PTI would persist, Abbasi mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said Khan’s “real intentions” are violent, adding that the long march was just a pretext and actually he aimed at creating divisions and destroying the country.

He said that PTI was totally frustrated after the failure of its fascist politics and they were putting the people in trouble and worry as due to the closure of the roads, people were facing extreme hardship and were unable to reach their destinations.