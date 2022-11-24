World

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

By Agencies

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the UN Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.

Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine on Wednesday, killing 10 people, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and cutting water and electricity supply in many places.

“Today is just one day, but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror. This is all against our energy infrastructure,” Zelenskiy said via video link to the council chamber. “Hospitals, schools, transport, residential districts all suffered.”

A view shows the city centre without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, amid Russias invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine November 23, 2022. .— Reuters
A view shows the city centre without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine November 23, 2022. .— Reuters

Ukraine was waiting to see “a very firm reaction” to Wednesday’s air strikes from the world, he added.

The council is unlikely to take any action in response to the appeal since Russia is a member with veto power.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “clearly weaponising winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people.”

The Russian president “will try to freeze the country into submission,” she added.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, responded by complaining that it was against council rules for Zelenskiy to appear via video and rejected what he called “reckless threats and ultimatums” by Ukraine and its supporters in the West.

Nebenzya said damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure was caused by missiles fired by Ukrainian air defence systems that crashed into civilian areas after being fired at Russia’s missiles and called on the West to stop providing Kyiv with air defence missiles.

‘She is alive’

Kyiv was one of the main targets of Wednesday’s missile strikes. “Today we had three hits on high-rise apartment buildings. Unfortunately, 10 people died,” said Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital as Russian missiles bore down and Ukrainian air defence rockets were fired in effort to intercept them.

Previous article‘Taiwan is China’s Taiwan’, says China’s defense ministry in rejection to U.S. report
Next articlePTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘Taiwan is China’s Taiwan’, says China’s defense ministry in rejection to U.S. report

BEIJING: China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday reiterated Beijing's stance on the Taiwan question, saying that "Taiwan is China's Taiwan." Wu Qian, spokesperson for...
Read more
World

Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s prime minister

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's perennial opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister before the king in Kuala Lumpur Thursday, ending a five-day...
Read more
World

Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s king on Thursday named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general...
Read more
World

Walmart manager kills six in latest US mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE: A 31-year-old overnight manager at Walmart shot and killed six people at a store bustling with Thanksgiving holiday shoppers before turning the pistol...
Read more
World

Musk floats ‘general amnesty’ of suspended Twitter accounts

SAN FRANCISCO: New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday polled users on whether the site should offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, using...
Read more
World

China’s daily Covid-19 cases highest since pandemic began

BEIJING: China's daily Covid-19 cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed Thursday, despite the government persisting with a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC orders Interior Minister, Sindh CS to recover ‘missing’ Baloch girls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the Interior Secretary and the Sindh chief secretary to ensure safe recovery of missing Baloch...

Pak vs SL Test series: PCB says ‘nothing to do with’ Sri Lanka probing match-fixing allegations

Stuttering Uruguay held by South Korea in entertaining stalemate

PTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.