NATIONAL

PTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is determined to lead the “Haqeeqi Azadi” March despite being injured and severe threats to his life as he does want to leave the country at the mercy of “thieves.”

Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Musarat Jamshed Cheema stated during media talk here on Thursday.

She said that the masses would reach Rawalpindi on Saturday for the real Azadi March, saying the “imported government” was already trembling. “The thieves want to save their power by converting Islamabad into a container city, but the power of the people is stronger than a few containers and the victory is always of the people.”

Musarat Chhema regretted that the biggest thief and fugitive of Pakistan was being consulted on important national issues which was unfair. “Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan and if necessary, Imran Khan will discuss this matter with the President of Pakistan and inform him about the plan of action,” she asserted. It was being objected that the President cannot consult the PTI chairman on any constitutional appointment, but on the other hand, the Prime Minister can consult the fugitive criminal Nawaz Sharif in violation of the Pakistan Secret Act,” she lamented.

Later, talking to the media on the occasion of participating in the signature campaign to provide justice to the family of slain journalist Arshad Sharif organized by the PFUJ at Lahore Press Club, Musarat Cheema said that after Arshad Sharif, more dead bodies should not be picked up. We should raise our voices against this brutal murder, she stressed. The PFUJ is requested to bring this case to its logical conclusion by involving international journalistic organizations, she stressed.

The spokesperson suggested that the murder of Arshad Sharif was not the first killing in Pakistan, “but we should make it the last murder.” We must fight together to bring justice to our martyred brother, she said and demanded that the postmortem report of Arshad Sharif should be given to his family. The plaintiff in the murder case is Arshad Sharif’s family, which is very important to satisfy, concluded Ms Cheema.

 

Previous articleUkrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia
Next articleStuttering Uruguay held by South Korea in entertaining stalemate
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FIA recommends names of M-6 Motorway scam accused for ECL

KARACHI: The FIA on Thursday recommended putting names of the accused of M-6 fund misappropriation on exit control list on Thursday. The Federal Investigation Agency...
Read more
NATIONAL

FBR transfers officials allegedly involved in leaking tax details of outgoing COAS family

Islamabad: Federal Board of Revenue on Thursday directed two Inland Revenue Service grade 18 officials to report to headquarters from Corporate Tax Office (CTO)...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC orders Interior Minister, Sindh CS to recover ‘missing’ Baloch girls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the Interior Secretary and the Sindh chief secretary to ensure safe recovery of missing Baloch...
Read more
NATIONAL

WFP unveils CSP-2023-27 to address Pakistan’s food security nutrition needs

ISLAMABAD: The World Food Programme (WFP) launched its new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027, progressive shift from its traditional role as a provider of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM warns against laxity in execution of Kissan Package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would not tolerate any laxity in the implementation of Kissan Package announced by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amidst security threats, arrangements for PTI long march finalized

RAWALPINDI: The district administration, police, city traffic police and Rescue-1122 on Thursday finalized all arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies and public gathering. Police...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pak vs SL Test series: PCB says ‘nothing to do with’...

LAHORE: A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said Wednesday that the PCB could not comment on Sri Lanka's decision to call sport's world governing...

Stuttering Uruguay held by South Korea in entertaining stalemate

PTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.