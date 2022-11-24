Sports

Stuttering Uruguay held by South Korea in entertaining stalemate

By Agencies

AL RAYYAN: Uruguay faltered in their World Cup opener against a lively and energetic South Korea after they were held to a 0-0 draw on Thursday in a contest where both teams struggled to find the clinical edge despite plenty of attacking quality on show.

Clear-cut chances were rare for either side in the Group H clash at the Education City Stadium and although Uruguay created more opportunities, neither team managed a shot on target.

Uruguay captain Diego Godin was denied by the woodwork while South Korea forward Hwang Ui-jo blasted over the bar with the goal at his mercy, leaving both teams to rue missed chances before group rivals Portugal and Ghana meet later on Thursday.

There were only a few hundred South Korean supporters in attendance but they made enough noise to drown out Al Rayyan and were chanting away throughout the contest, the beat of their drums matching the fast and frenetic pace of play.

“We’re a very brave team, we’re not afraid of our opponents,” South Korea coach Paulo Bento told reporters.

“The bottom line is we need to control all moments of the game, knowing we’re in a different competition to our qualifiers. But this won’t hold us back from what we intend to do. And we showed today we’re capable.”

Uruguay’s first sight of goal came in the 19th minute through Federico Valverde, who connected with Jose Maria Gimenez’s pass and took a touch before firing a half-volley towards goal, but his ambitious attempt went just over the bar.

The South Americans had begun to find their footing when South Korea, having been patiently controlling the first half so far, disrupted their rhythm and launched a counter-attack from a Uruguay corner before the half-hour mark.

Son Heung-min picked up the ball on the left flank and cut inside, skipping past two Uruguay defenders before curling a right-footed effort towards goal, but left back Mathias Olivera was able to clear it away.

South Korea should have taken the lead in the 34th minute when Moon-hwan Kim fizzed the ball into the penalty area and into the path of Hwang in front of goal, but the forward could not keep his composure and sent it over the bar.

Hwang’s team mates fell to their knees after his miss and they were almost made to pay for it just before the break when centre back Godin rose highest to power a header from Valverde’s corner but it bounced off the left post and away from goal.

Gimenez made a crucial tackle to deny Son five minutes after the restart following a flowing move from South Korea, while Jung Woo-young blocked midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur’s powerful strike at the other end.

Uruguay saw more of the ball and looked dangerous as the game wore on but found few chances to break through an organised Korean defence. Forward Darwin Nunez was a threat on the counter with his pace but endured a frustrating afternoon.

Uruguay manager Diego Alonso swapped one stalwart for another when he replaced Luis Suarez with Edinson Cavani after 64 minutes and the striker was a lively presence, almost connecting with Nunez’s fizzing shot which flew wide.

Valverde unleashed a thunderbolt in the final minute of regulation time that struck the top of the post and Son had one final chance in the closing stages but dragged his shot wide.

Previous articlePTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema
Next articlePak vs SL Test series: PCB says ‘nothing to do with’ Sri Lanka probing match-fixing allegations
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups as he opened the scoring on Thursday in Portugal's World Cup...
Read more
Sports

Pak vs SL Test series: PCB says ‘nothing to do with’ Sri Lanka probing match-fixing allegations

LAHORE: A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said Wednesday that the PCB could not comment on Sri Lanka's decision to call sport's world governing...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo, Brazil enter World Cup fray after Swiss win

Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to put his painful Manchester United divorce behind him at the World Cup on Thursday as Brazil also make...
Read more
Sports

Embolo lifts Swiss to win over Cameroon at World Cup

Doha: Breel Embolo scored against the country of his birth as Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 to make a winning start to their World Cup...
Read more
Sports

Muzammil upsets Aqeel to move to final of 6th Sheheryar Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis C’ship

LAHORE: Muzammil Murtaza upset longest serving Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan in the 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022 men’s singles...
Read more
Sports

Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss narrow win over Cameroon

DOHA: Switzerland edged past Cameroon 1-0 courtesy of a goal against the run of play by Cameroon-born Breel Embolo on Thursday for an opening...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pak vs SL Test series: PCB says ‘nothing to do with’...

LAHORE: A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said Wednesday that the PCB could not comment on Sri Lanka's decision to call sport's world governing...

Stuttering Uruguay held by South Korea in entertaining stalemate

PTI chief determined to to lead ‘Azadi March’ despite threats to life: Musarat Cheema

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.