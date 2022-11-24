‘Taiwan is China’s Taiwan’, says China’s defense ministry in rejection to U.S. report

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of National Defense on Thursday reiterated Beijing’s stance on the Taiwan question, saying that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan.”

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the ministry, told a press briefing that China resolutely opposes any military ties between China’s Taiwan region and the United States, in rejection to a recent report released by “the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission,” which claimed Washington should evaluate how to beef up the so-called defense capabilities of Taiwan.

Taiwan is China’s Taiwan and an inalienable part of China’s territory, he underscored, adding any acts made by the U.S. to intensify military contacts with Taiwan interfere in China’s internal affairs and violate U.S.’ commitment.

He further warned that any attempt to contain China by arming Taiwan is nothing more than a mirage and “is doomed to failure before the Great Wall of steel of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).”

On November 14, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met face to face prior to the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

During the meeting, Biden reiterated that the United States does not support “Taiwan independence,” does not support “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan,” and it has no intention to have a conflict with China.

“We urged the U.S. side to implement this commitment and abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, so as not to hamper the common interests of both sides,” said Wu.