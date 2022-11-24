Sarah Inam murder accused to be indicted on Dec 5

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad Thursday set December 5 as the date to announce indictment in the Sarah Inam murder case.

Accused including Shahnawaz Amir and Samina Shah will be indicted on December 5.

Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani will indict the accused.

The court provided the copies of the challan to the accused and directed them to ensure their presence at the next hearing.

Lawyer for accused Samina Shah, Nisar Asghar Advocate, submitted the power of attorney to the court.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till December 5 next.