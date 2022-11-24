NATIONAL

Long March: Interior Ministry cautions PTI about ‘security threats’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Interior ministry has again informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership about possible fear of suicide or bomb attack on the long march.

A letter addressed to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, states that the interior ministry has been sharing threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan by anti-state elements to destabilise the country.

The letter also mentioned the recent attack on Imran Khan by an armed assailant at Wazirabad.

The letter said that extremist parties may carry out terrorist attacks on PTI’s long march.

The letter further said that there are threats of suicide or bomb attacks in public gatherings, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should postpone the public gathering in Rawalpindi, the letter further said.

The Interior Ministry has formally conveyed to the concerned quarters the threat to the life of Imran Khan and the general public.

Earlier, Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that intelligence reports confirmed serious threats to Imran Khan’s life and the government is providing foolproof security to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Previous articleSarah Inam murder accused to be indicted on Dec 5
Next articleContempt Case: Ministry tells SC Imran made ‘wrong statement’ in written reply
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China to work with Pakistan to maintain regional peace, stability: Wu Qian

BEIJING: China is willing to work with the Pakistani side to deepen cooperation in military training, joint exercises and military technology between the two...
Read more
NATIONAL

Contempt Case: Ministry tells SC Imran made ‘wrong statement’ in written reply

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Thursday submitted record of PTI leaders’ tweets, video clips of messages and phone calls in Supreme Court in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sarah Inam murder accused to be indicted on Dec 5

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad Thursday set December 5 as the date to announce indictment in the Sarah Inam murder case. Accused including Shahnawaz Amir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan concerned about deteriorating HR situation in IIOJK: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Speaking at weekly news...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gwadar Port: De-silting operation to start next month

ISLAMABAD: With a view to restoring Gwadar Port’s operational depth, de-silting activity is highly likely to be initiated next month. If all goes well,...
Read more
NATIONAL

DCs directed to ensure availability of commodities at fixed rates

Lahore: Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of commodities at fixed rates, saying that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Long March: Interior Ministry cautions PTI about ‘security threats’

ISLAMABAD: The Interior ministry has again informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership about possible fear of suicide or bomb attack on the long march. A...

Sarah Inam murder accused to be indicted on Dec 5

Pakistan concerned about deteriorating HR situation in IIOJK: FO

Gwadar Port: De-silting operation to start next month

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.