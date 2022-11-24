Long March: Interior Ministry cautions PTI about ‘security threats’

ISLAMABAD: The Interior ministry has again informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership about possible fear of suicide or bomb attack on the long march.

A letter addressed to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, states that the interior ministry has been sharing threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan by anti-state elements to destabilise the country.

The letter also mentioned the recent attack on Imran Khan by an armed assailant at Wazirabad.

The letter said that extremist parties may carry out terrorist attacks on PTI’s long march.

The letter further said that there are threats of suicide or bomb attacks in public gatherings, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should postpone the public gathering in Rawalpindi, the letter further said.

The Interior Ministry has formally conveyed to the concerned quarters the threat to the life of Imran Khan and the general public.

Earlier, Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that intelligence reports confirmed serious threats to Imran Khan’s life and the government is providing foolproof security to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.