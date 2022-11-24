Contempt Case: Ministry tells SC Imran made ‘wrong statement’ in written reply

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Thursday submitted record of PTI leaders’ tweets, video clips of messages and phone calls in Supreme Court in the hearing of contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A five-member larger bench of Supreme Court headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial resumed hearing of the contempt of court case against Imran Khan.

The Interior Ministry informed the court that Imran Khan had made wrong statement in his written reply to the court. He asserted that the PTI and Imran Khan had pre-planned march towards D-Chowk on May 25.

The ministry submitted, “In a message issued by Imran Khan on May 24, he had invited to participate in the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ at D-Chowk on May 25.” “Faisal Javed, Shireen Mazari and Munazza Hassan had also tweeted to reach the D-Chowk,” interior ministry said.

It added, “PTI is saying Asad Umar had instructed to reach H-9 Ground, which is against the facts.” It further said, “In his two speeches on May 25 afternoon, Imran Khan had vowed to reach D-Chowk,” the ministry further said. “Both these speeches were relayed live on official account of the PTI,” the ministry submitted.

“PTI’s claim of installing mobile phone jammers is also against the factual position, there is evidence that the social media was used from the container during the PTI’s march,” according to the ministry’s statement.

Earlier, Imran Khan in his reply to the court through Advocate Salman Akram Raja stated that the SC order of May 25 was “not knowingly violated”.

In his reply, the former prime minister assured the court that he was not informed about the court order on the evening of May 25.

Khan pleaded to the court to end the contempt proceedings against him as he had not deliberately violated any order of the Supreme Court.

It may be noted that the government moved the SC against Khan for violating the court’s direction regarding his earlier sit-in in Islamabad.