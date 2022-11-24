NATIONAL

Imran Khan’s helicopter cannot land at Parade Ground: Islamabad admin

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request regarding the landing of party chief Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground.

According to details, the Islamabad administration refused to allow landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground. However, the authorities have given conditional permission to PTI for holding a rally.

In a statement, the administration said the parade ground does not have a helipad, while pointing out the ‘sensitivity’ of the area. It also directed PTI Chairman to submit affidavit with his signature by November 25.

The administration has given 36 conditions to PTI for holding a rally. The administration, in the statement, stated that PTI rally would have to use specific routes. “The PTI’s convoy from Peshawar will use Peshawar and IJP Roads from GT Road and Motorway,” it added.

The statement further noted that the caravans from Punjab will use Rawat’s T-Chowk to Koral and then to Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the convoys from Murree and Azad Kashmir will proceed from Koral Chowk Interchange towards Old Airport Road.

The Islamabad administration, however, pointed out that permission was granted for only one day. “If any untoward incident occurs, the permit will be cancelled,” the admin warned.

Previous articleCourt awards death sentence in a child murder case
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court awards death sentence in a child murder case

RAWALPINDI: A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in kidnapping a child and murdering him. Additional District...
Read more
NATIONAL

Development of Balochistan top priority of govt: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for investing in higher education to create upward social mobility...
Read more
NATIONAL

China to work with Pakistan to maintain regional peace, stability: Wu Qian

BEIJING: China is willing to work with the Pakistani side to deepen cooperation in military training, joint exercises and military technology between the two...
Read more
NATIONAL

Contempt Case: Ministry tells SC Imran made ‘wrong statement’ in written reply

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Thursday submitted record of PTI leaders’ tweets, video clips of messages and phone calls in Supreme Court in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Long March: Interior Ministry cautions PTI about ‘security threats’

ISLAMABAD: The Interior ministry has again informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership about possible fear of suicide or bomb attack on the long march. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sarah Inam murder accused to be indicted on Dec 5

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad Thursday set December 5 as the date to announce indictment in the Sarah Inam murder case. Accused including Shahnawaz Amir...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Embolo lifts Swiss to win over Cameroon at World Cup

Doha: Breel Embolo scored against the country of his birth as Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 to make a winning start to their World Cup...

Muzammil upsets Aqeel to move to final of 6th Sheheryar Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis C’ship

Contempt Case: Ministry tells SC Imran made ‘wrong statement’ in written reply

Long March: Interior Ministry cautions PTI about ‘security threats’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.