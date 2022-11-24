Imran Khan’s helicopter cannot land at Parade Ground: Islamabad admin

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request regarding the landing of party chief Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground.

According to details, the Islamabad administration refused to allow landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground. However, the authorities have given conditional permission to PTI for holding a rally.

In a statement, the administration said the parade ground does not have a helipad, while pointing out the ‘sensitivity’ of the area. It also directed PTI Chairman to submit affidavit with his signature by November 25.

The administration has given 36 conditions to PTI for holding a rally. The administration, in the statement, stated that PTI rally would have to use specific routes. “The PTI’s convoy from Peshawar will use Peshawar and IJP Roads from GT Road and Motorway,” it added.

The statement further noted that the caravans from Punjab will use Rawat’s T-Chowk to Koral and then to Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the convoys from Murree and Azad Kashmir will proceed from Koral Chowk Interchange towards Old Airport Road.

The Islamabad administration, however, pointed out that permission was granted for only one day. “If any untoward incident occurs, the permit will be cancelled,” the admin warned.