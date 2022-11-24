Covid-19 daily report: 43 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 43 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Thursday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,575,009 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,630 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths reported over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Wednesday, 7,528 tests were conducted for coronavirus throughout Pakistan whereas the latest positivity ratio stood at 0.57 percent.

There are currently 41 Covid-19 patients who are in critical condition in the country.