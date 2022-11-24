PM can put off retirement of any serviceman: minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reserves the right to put off the retirement of any military officer at any time, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said, following the nomination of soon-to-retire Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as the next army chief.

Munir’s name was shortlisted as the next army chief on Thursday. He is the most senior officer in the Pakistan Army after the retirement of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa who is stepping down on November 29.

While speaking to a TV station, the minister noted that according to the Constitution, President Arif Alvi has no choice except but to approve Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice regarding the next army chief.

He said Sharif has sent the summary to the president, and it was not a secret communication but an open one.

Khan said this was an executive decision that was made by the PM after taking all the federal ministers into confidence.

He revealed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met the president during which the latter agreed to follow the advice of the prime minister on the army chief appointment.