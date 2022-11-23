PTI chief discusses economic, political issues with senior journalists, anchorpersons

LAHORE: Senior journalists and anchorpersons called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan at his residence here on Wednesday. Spokesperson to Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarat Jamshed Cheema was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, colossal economic and political losses caused to the

country due to the incompetent imported government came under discussion.

During the meeting with senior journalists and anchorpersons, Imran Khan

deliberated upon the long march strategy being held on Nov 26.

Later talking to the media, Musarat Cheema said that after the regime change

operation, PTI chief continued to raise a strong voice against the

state-sponsored oppression of journalists. She said that the pressure on the

imported government will be increased to ensure the freedom of the media and

the security of journalists in the country.

Musarat Cheema lamented that economic hitman Ishaq Dar and Shehbaz Sharif

have nothing to do with people’s problems. Fugitive Nawaz Sharif and his

crony Ishaq Dar have their hometown in London while the hapless people have

to live in this country, she said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government’s spokesperson tweeted about the fast

deteriorating economic situation of the country adding that under the

leadership of the Crime Minister and Ishaq Dollar, the country has fallen

into an economic abyss. Pakistan’s credit-debit swap has reached 123%.

Investors’ confidence will further decline after a very gloomy economic

situation. She deplored that the incompetent government is not capable of

taking the country out of this spate of crises. Currently, 88% of the

country’s investors are saying that the country is not going in the right

direction.

In such a situation, the possibility of further investment comes to an end.

The only solution to get the country out of the spate of crises is

transparent elections and this is the demand of the people, she said. If

these people continue to rule, God willing, the country will default. She

deplored that fugitive Nawaz Sharif summons the so-called PM to the UK for

consulting even a small issue and holds him for many days. This is an insult

to this country and this chair; she asserted and remarked that Shehbaz

Sharif seems to be less of a prime minister and more of an oppressed lackey

who is being exploited by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

Thereafter, Musarat Cheema met with digital media representatives. The

representatives of the digital department associated with electronic media

told the problems being faced by them. Ms Cheema said that digital media has

made its place differently. Like other journalistic organizations, a

representative platform is also required to solve the problems of people

associated with digital media; she added and noted that digital media is

playing an important role in all fields including politics, society,

culture, sports, entertainment and politics.