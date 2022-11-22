Soldier martyred in fire exchange with terrorists near South Waziristan

Rawalpindi: A soldier embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange that took place between Pakistan Army troops and terrorists, in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District.

According to ISPR press release, army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. During intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Umer Hayat (age 39 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

According to ISPR, sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.