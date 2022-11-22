NATIONAL

IHC bars SNGPL from gas supply disconnection to traders

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restrained Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) from disconnection of gas connections of traders and restaurant owners in the twin cities.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a petition filed by Islamabad’s traders and All Rawalpindi Restaurants Association against the decision of the government on forced conversion of their utility connections on Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG).

The petitioners had challenged the disconnection of gas connections issued by SNGPL. During the hearing, the court directed the SNGPL not to disconnect the gas connections of commercial customers who were not shifted to RLNG.

Petitioner Restaurant Association President Farooq Chaudhry appeared before the court through lawyer Imran Shafiq and said that forced shifting of commercial customers to RLNG affected the daily wage employees.

According to the policy of the federal government, gas should be supplied to domestic consumers and commercial consumers on priority basis. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that SNGPL could neither cut the gas connection nor transfer the gas tariff until the next hearing.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till December 2.

Staff Report

